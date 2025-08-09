“I’m sure Max will be similar” - Ray Parlour claims Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman can develop like 25-year-old Manchester City star

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour has linked Max Dowman's situation to Manchester City star Phil Foden. He believes the youngster can develop in a similar way to the England international.

Dowman has impressed with his performances for Arsenal during pre-season this summer. The 15-year-old has been direct on the pitch and has also won two penalties in four substitute appearances so far. Hence, there has been plenty of speculation about his future, with the possibility of a loan.

However, Ray Parlour believes Mikel Arteta would like to keep Dowman with the first-team squad. He pointed out that many people were urging Phil Foden to be sent on loan in his initial years with Manchester City as well. However, Pep Guardiola kept him with the main squad, allowing him to learn with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne.

Parlour said on talkSPORT:

“It’s all down to the player to keep improving and working hard. If you can learn from people like Declan Rice and guys like that. It’s a bit like Phil Foden. People were saying why isn’t he going on loan, and Pep Guardiola was saying he’s playing with De Bruyne, he can improve by playing with top players in training every day, that’s how they nurtured him and I’m sure Max will be similar.”

Dowman is expected to feature in Arsenal's final pre-season game against Athletic Club at the Emirates on Saturday, August 9.

Ray Parlour on what Max Dowman told him after Arsenal vs AC Milan

Arsenal faced AC Milan in their first pre-season friendly this summer at the Singapore National Stadium on July 23. Max Dowman replaced Bukayo Saka in the 66th minute and put in a good performance as they won 1-0. He also scored in the penalty shootout that the Gunners lost 6-5.

Ray Parlour revealed on talkSPORT what Dowman told him after the Milan game, saying:

“He played against AC Milan and he did so well, do you know what he said to me? He said, ‘I could have done better in certain parts of the game’. I said, wait a minute Max, you’re 15 years old and playing for Arsenal’s first team, don’t expect too much, go out there and express yourself and enjoy yourself. He’s such a well-grounded young man.”

Dowman has made 25 appearances for the Gunners' U18 side, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists. He's expected to go on a break after the Athletic game, as he also participated in the UEFA U17 with England U17.

