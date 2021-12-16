"I'm sure Messi will try to bring his best" - Rivaldo says Real Madrid should not fear any club after setting up UCL showdown with PSG

Rivaldo has insisted that Real Madrid should not fear any club after drawing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. The Brazilian, though, is excited to see Lionel Messi face his old rivals.

UEFA held the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League on Monday. Despite botching the draw initially, the organizers eventually managed to set up some exciting clashes for the knockout phases of the competition.

One of the tastiest ties set up in the competition on Monday is between Real Madrid and PSG. The clash means that one of the two European heavyweights will bow out of the Champions League even before the quarter-final stage.

Rivaldo has pointed out Real Madrid's pedigree in the Champions League and feels they should not fear Mauricio Pochettino's side or any other club for that matter. Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column:

"After a tumultuous Champions League draw, we finally had our Round of 16 fixtures with Lionel Messi's PSG facing his former rival Real Madrid in a tie that will have a special taste for the Argentinian and also for Sergio Ramos."

He continued:

"The Spanish club could feel a bit unlucky after seeing Benfica on the first draw that was void and then PSG on the final one. But the truth is that Los Blancos are the biggest champions of the competition and should not fear any club at all."

The former Barcelona star is also excited to see Lionel Messi return to Madrid to face his old rivals. He wrote:

"For me, it's a tie without a favourite and it will be exciting to see Lionel Messi returning to Madrid and restarting an old rivalry he had for so many years as a Barcelona player."

He added:

"I'm sure Messi will try to bring his best football and score some more goals against his old rival but Real Madrid also have a great squad and are playing very well at the moment. So, I'm expecting a very interesting tie to watch and enjoy."

The first leg of the tie will take place in Paris on February 15 while the return leg will be held at the Bernabeu on March 9.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's record against Real Madrid

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has an impressive record against Real Madrid. The Argentinean has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 appearances against Los Blancos so far in his career.

Messi will be looking to add to his tally when he faces Carlo Ancelotti and Co. in the Champions League in February and March. It remains to be seen if he can improve his impressive record against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, will be looking to take advantage of their Champions League experience to beat PSG.

