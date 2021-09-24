“I’m not sure he really understood that” – Frank Lampard insists he wanted to help former Chelsea star

According to former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard, Milan player Fikayo Tomori doesn't understand the circumstances that led to the star's exit from Stamford Bridge at the inception of the 2020-21 season.

Tomori is currently in good form at AC Milan and Chelsea are sitting in pole position in the Premier League table. So it's fair to say that everything is now water under the bridge. However, from Lampard's end, there seems to be some element of regret, especially for how Tomori's stay at Chelsea ended.

Explaining the reasons for Tomori's exit, the former Blues gaffer said:

"It was a difficult story in the end because we had too many centre-halves in the end in the second year at Chelsea and I really wanted to help [Tomori] but I’m not sure he really understood that. It is hard when you are at the top level because it is so cut throat and there are always difficult periods for young players."

Lampard also spoke about Tomori's brilliant performances while the youngster was on loan at Derby County. Including Mason Mount in his praise, Lampard said:

"They brought in a lot of energy and enthusiasm for us but I did also realise I underestimated the rest of the squad. The likes of Nugent, Keogh, Bryson and Johnson I found them all the be fantastic professionals and excellent players."

"I am very proud of Mason Mount but it’s all down to him in many respects. His quality, his attributes, how he applies himself in training and his work ethic is special. He’s building his own story and I am part of that in that I gave him a chance and I’m definitely proud of that. Fikayo was immense at Derby, growing into the season and getting better every week."

Fikayo Tomori shone while on loan from Chelsea at Derby County. It was his performance at the Championship club that saw him breakthrough into the first team at the Bridge. However, with Thiago Silva's arrival at the club, Tomori quickly fell out of favor and ended up going on loan at AC Milan for better playing time.

During his stay in Italy, the 23-year-old impressed and was offered a permanent contract to remain with the Rossoneri.

"I love being here": Fikayo Tomori

Since his arrival at the San Siro, the strong center-back has already appeared in 28 games for Milan. It's a far cry from the 24 appearances he garnered throughout his entire career at Chelsea.

Asked whether he was looking at a return to Stamford Bridge, Tomori made it clear that he was happy playing in Serie A:

"I don't know, I love Milan, I love being here, Chelsea was a big part of my life, 15-16 years, I think I managed to have that dream. Play at Stamford Bridge, play in the Premier League and the Champions League. Right now I am really happy in Milan."

