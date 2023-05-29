"I'm not so sure" - Roy Keane doesn't believe Manchester United target will help Red Devils close the gap to Man City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Chelsea star Mason Mount will not be a good signing for the Red Devils. The former midfielder claims Mount will not help his former club challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Mount's contract at the west London outfit is set to expire next year. Talks over an extension have not progressed well and the England international seems to be on the verge of departure.

Manchester United are understood to be interested in the Chelsea midfielder, who is reportedly valued at €80 million (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

However, Keane does not approve of the potential transfer. The former Manchester United captain believes Mount has fallen off the mark in recent times.

He told Sky Sports (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

“I wouldn't be so sure about Mount. They're going to be linked with lots of players but the one that would excite you is [Harry] Kane. [Mount] has just gone off the boil a little but I know he bounced back and he's got quality. I was raving about him a few years ago but he's just gone missing the last year - a few injuries, the fact he can't get in a bad Chelsea team."

Keane added:

"I wouldn't be hanging my hat too much on him in terms of improving United and closing the gap. He's a good player but would he improve Man United? I'm not so sure."

Mount has registered 24 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Roy Keane offers verdict on Manchester United's title chances next season and names two players the club must sign

Keane was asked which team would be most likely to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. The Irishman stated that he hopes Manchester United will rival the reigning champions next season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Roy Keane thinks Manchester United could challenge for the title next season and discusses if Kane, Rice or Mount should move to Old Trafford 🗣️ "Can you see Spurs selling him to Man Utd?"Roy Keane thinks Manchester United could challenge for the title next season and discusses if Kane, Rice or Mount should move to Old Trafford 🗣️ "Can you see Spurs selling him to Man Utd?" Roy Keane thinks Manchester United could challenge for the title next season and discusses if Kane, Rice or Mount should move to Old Trafford 🔴 https://t.co/MWOGCNvfZM

However, he does admit it would be an extremely difficult task for the Red Devils to challenge a team that has been so dominant in the English top tier in recent history.

Keane said:

“I hope it's United. Obviously depending on the takeover, the usual stuff, recruitment - they have to get a world-class striker. You'd like to think United could challenge them next year but it's going to be very, very difficult because City are brilliant and they have a great manager.”

The former Manchester United midfielder then named Declan Rice and Harry Kane as the two signings his former club need to make this summer. He added:

“I think Rice would be a decent signing, but in terms of the excitement and the goalscoring, you'd go all out for Kane. But can you see Spurs selling him to Man United? Very, very difficult.”

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League this season and also won the Carabao Cup. They are in the FA Cup final as well, set to face Manchester City on Saturday, June 3.

Poll : 0 votes