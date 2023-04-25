"I'm sure of that" - Emmanuel Adebayor makes bold claims about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Former Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor recently praised Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and claimed that the 21-year-old does not seem like a player who is affected by negativity. He believes that Saka has already shown maturity and has handled the pressure that comes with being a star at such a young age well.

Saka was one of the players who was racially abused by England fans following his penalty miss during their EURO 2020 final loss to Italy. Unfortunately, the Arsenal forward was the target of such abuse recently as well, after he missed a spot-kick during their 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Adebayor has now claimed that he is confident that Saka can handle the pressure. He told Wetbasis:

"Bukayo gives the impression that he's strong in the head. Such negative experiences will certainly bring him further in his maturing process. He's a smart kid who will learn from it, I'm sure of that. He's proven many times that he can handle pressure very well."

The Gunners are set to take on City in the most important game of their season at the Etihad on Wednesday, April 26.

Emmanuel Adebayor picks Arsenal's key players ahead of Manchester City clash

Emmanuel Adebayor believes Arsenal have several key players who could make a huge difference in their game against Manchester City. He named Gabriel, Rob Holding, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus as the ones to keep an eye on.

Adebayor told Wettbasis:

"I wouldn't necessarily name just one player per team, but several. At Arsenal, I see above all the central defender duo around Gabriel and Rob Holding, who face the particular challenge of getting Erling Haaland under control. At the other end, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will need to be very effective with their chances as they may not be able to create many crystal-clear chances."

Speaking about Manchester City's key players, the former City striker added:

"Ruben Dias and John Stones as well as Nathan Aké have not allowed much these weeks and are in impressive form. I'm also really excited about Jack Grealish's appearance. The England international is currently experiencing the best time of his career."

Manchester City are second in the league table with 70 points after 30 matches. Arsenal, on the other hand, have 75 points after 32 games. The Gunners need a win to ensure that they keep their fate in their own hands in the title race.

