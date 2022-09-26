“I’m not sure they’ll make signings up front a priority right now” – Fabrizio Romano names position Chelsea will look to strengthen in winter transfer window instead of signing new striker 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will look to reinforce their squad with a winger in the winter transfer window instead of signing a new striker. The Italian journalist claims that the Blues will not make a decision regarding a potential signing until the upcoming FIFA World Cup starts.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

“I’ve had a few comments here from Chelsea fans wanting a new striker. After such a busy summer, it seems Blues supporters are still hoping for even more changes. Of course, with a new manager and hopefully soon a new sporting director coming in, it wouldn’t be too surprising. But I’m not sure they’ll make signings up front a priority right now."

He added:

“They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day… so honestly, I think it could be about the wingers more than central strikers in January, as they also have Armando Broja, an excellent young player."

The transfer guru added:

“But Chelsea haven’t made any decision yet, it will be during the World Cup and not now, as they’re still waiting for a new director after the crazy Christoph Freund story.”

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer window this summer with new owner Todd Boehly looking to make a statement in his first season in charge. The Blues signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among others, in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea defender's situation

Romano has provided an update on Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge.

The English defender was linked with a move away from the Blues this summer, with the Italian journalist claiming that Chalobah was in search of more game time.

RB Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan were interested in the summer but then Chelsea decided to keep him.



More: Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in January. He's still hoping to play more - and that's why Chalobah could leave if nothing changes.RB Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan were interested in the summer but then Chelsea decided to keep him.More: youtube.com/watch?v=vfj3Xe… Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in January. He's still hoping to play more - and that's why Chalobah could leave if nothing changes. 🔵 #CFC RB Leipzig, Inter and AC Milan were interested in the summer but then Chelsea decided to keep him.More: youtube.com/watch?v=vfj3Xe… https://t.co/lVybbJEMC2

Romano said (via TEAMtalk):

"During the summer, [he] wanted a move. He wanted a move on loan just to play, he wants to play. He wants to be a regular starter and have good game time. He’s a young and talented player and wants to find some space to show and improve his skills."

He added:

"But at the end, despite negotiating with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig [and] despite signing Wesley Fofana, Chelsea decided to keep Chalobah. They were waiting for the Fofana deal before giving Chalobah the green light, but they decided to keep him.”

The transfer expert also spoke on the options available to Chalobah and proclaimed:

“I’m told there are already some conversations around with clubs still interested in Chalobah. There is a chance for him to leave the club in January. At the moment, nothing is advanced. But, at the moment there, is a serious possibility for Chalobah to leave if the situation (over his minutes) continues.”

