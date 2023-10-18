"I’m sure they’re confident" - Mikael Silvestre provides prediction for PL encounter between Arsenal and Chelsea

Mikael Silvestre believes his former side Arsenal will beat London rivals Chelsea when the two teams face each other in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21).

Silvestre states that the Gunners are in a much better position than their opponents at this stage of the season. The Blues are finding form, having won their last two league games, but the former Manchester United center-back is still unsure about their consistency.

It is, however, worth pointing out that despite Silvestre predicting a victory for Arsenal, he did not provide a scoreline for the win.

Speaking in an interview with GGRECON, Silvestre was quoted as saying the following:

“Chelsea are still trying to discover their best eleven and they’re in need of consistency. I believe that Arsenal are the favourites to win this game and considering that they won this exact fixture last season, I’m sure they’re confident that they can secure the three points again on Saturday."

He added:

“We all know that Chelsea have some talented players, but at the moment they struggle to remain at the same level of performance for a full 90 minutes. They’re a bit shaky at times and you’d expect Arsenal to come out on top at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and get three points.”

The Gunners are clearly in the better form out of the two sides that are set to meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. They are currently second in the standings, having amassed 20 points from their opening eight games of the new season.

The Blues, on the other hand, had a poor start to the season which has seen them win just three games in the league so far. Mauricio Pochettino's side are 11th in the table, having picked up 11 points along the way.

Arsenal did the league double over Chelsea last season

The Gunners beat Chelsea home away and in the Premier League last season. They picked up a 1-0 win over their rivals at Stamford Bridge before winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in May this year.

The two sides battled in a closely fought encounter last season in west London with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the winner after 63 minutes. The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game, assisted by Bukayo Saka.

Things were, however, a lot more comfortable for Arsenal in their backyard towards the end of the 2022-23 season. Club-captain Martin Odegaard scored a brace on that occasion with Gabriel Jesus scoring the third goal for the Gunners.

Chelsea did pull a goal back through Noni Madueke but it was, however, too little too late. The Blues only have one win against Arsenal in their last eight meetings across competitions.