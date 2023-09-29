“I’m sure we’ll cross paths in the next few months” – Arsenal’s Katie McCabe opens up on Conor McGregor’s pub invitation after World Cup goal

Arsenal's Katie McCabe opened up about an invitation she received from UFC star Conon McGregor to visit his Dublin-based pub Black Forge Inn after her iconic World Cup goal.

The Republic of Ireland captain revealed that her fellow countryman's invite came after she netted in stunning fashion against Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

During the match, McCabe scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute to put her side ahead, marking Ireland's first-ever goal in the tournament. However, McCabe and Co. eventually ended up on the wrong side of the result, losing 2-1 to their opponents on the night.

Addressing her conversation with McGregor, she told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

"Conor invited me and my family to his pub back in Dublin, which was really kind of him and his family to look after us. I guess when you’re playing on the world stage, there’s more eyes on you."

"You’re attracting these high-profile athletes as well. It’s no more than the girls deserve to be playing on those world stages because people have sacrificed a lot, especially the girls on my Ireland team."

Although the Gunners' star made the trip to McGregor's pub, she stated that the two are yet to meet.

"He was on holiday. So, I didn’t meet him in the end, but I’m sure we’ll cross paths in the next few months, I’m sure,” she concluded.

Despite the incredible moment, Ireland finished last in their group, managing just one point from three matches in the World Cup.

"Arsenal is home" - Katie McCabe pens new contract with north London outfit

Katie McCabe (via Getty Images)

Arsenal's Katie McCabe announced via Instagram that she's signed a new deal with the Gunners. The left-sided player, who can undertake roles in defence and attack, shared an image of herself signing the contract, whose term remains undisclosed.

According to BBC Sport, McCabe was approached by WSL rivals Chelsea with an offer in January, which the north London outfit rejected. Speaking after the signing, she said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal is home for me and I'm excited to have committed my future to this football club. I've grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me."

McCabe joined the club back in 2015 and has managed 193 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. She's bagged 31 goals so far and will be looking to add to her tally in the future.