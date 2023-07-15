"I’m not too sure how well it will go" - Manchester City star unsure about future under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has opened up on his future following an underwhelming debut season at the Etihad. While Pep Guardiola's side went on to win the historic treble, the Englishman failed to make too much of an impact as an individual.

Phillips has vowed to make a strong comeback following his forgettable debut season with the Cityzens during which he could muster only 593 minutes of playing time. The England international sat out in 16 games due to injuries and was even called "overweight" by Guardiola in December.

Phillips has insisted that he is looking to regain his fitness ahead of the next season as he plans to join pre-season training a week earlier. However, he has cast doubts surrounding his future at Manchester City.

Speaking to Big Issue, the former Leeds United midfielder said:

"We’ll probably try and do it again. That would be nice. I’m not too sure how well it will go. But there are very good lads at Manchester City, they are amazing people. I’m going to go in a week early to get my running in and hopefully come back as fit as possible when the training starts."

Phillips added:

"As last season went along, I got more positive in myself. And they know that even if I’m not involved in certain games, I will always be there for the team. I’m a team player. I’m just excited for the pre-season tour and to get the season started."

Phillips made a total of 21 appearances across competitions last season and most of them were from the bench. With the likes of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden and even John Stones ahead of him in the pecking order, Phillips' future with Manchester City seems pretty much up in the air.

Manchester City midfielder among options for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp plans for life without Fabinho

As claimed by reliable journalist Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have already prepared a four-man wishlist to replace Fabinho with the Brazilian looking set for a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Reddy, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is among the options for the Reds alongside the trio of Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Romeo Lavia.

Fabinho has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and is understood to be close to a switch to the Jeddah-based club. The Brazil international has even been left out of the Reds' training camp in Germany.

Reddy has also claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is not among the options considered by the Merseyside giants.