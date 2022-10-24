"I'm surprised" - Liverpool legend questions Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's decision in Newcastle United defeat

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was surprised that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte didn't make substitutions at halftime during their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Spurs fell to their third defeat in the league this season and second in a row at the hands of Newcastle on Sunday (October 23).

After squandering a few early chances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Conte's men found themselves 2-0 down at halftime.

Callum Wilson first capitalized on an error from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 31st minute. Miguel Almiron then scored the second goal after turning Clement Lenglet inside out and putting it past Lloris.

Despite being 2-0 down at home and with a shaky-looking backline, Conte didn't make any changes at halftime which surprised Carragher. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah I am surprised there hasn’t been changes for Spurs. You have got a manager who doesn’t change too often actually his first eleven. I just remember actually doing the Tottenham vs Chelsea game and Tottenham were outclassed for a lot of that game and the changes came in the second-half."

He added:

“Then Chelsea went 2-1 up, he went to a back four then. It was something I was expecting, certainly coming out for this second-half.”

Harry Kane pulled one back for Tottenham but couldn't save his side from a defeat. Spurs are still third in the league table but have played one game more than most of the teams around them.

Tottenham hoping to have two key players back ahead of Sporting CP clash

Spurs were without multiple key players like Christian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for their defeat against Newcastle.

After the match, Conte shared an update on the injured players, including Romero and Hojbjerg. He hopes to have them back for their UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting CP on October 26.

He told Spursplay (via the club's official website):

“Then, we have Richarlison, Kulusevski, Hojbjerg and Romero to check. After the game against United, for sure, fatigue, Pierre has played every game, the same for Cuti. Now, we’ll see.

"Richy and Deki are not available (for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night), the other two, we have to check and not take a risk, because we have other games to continue to play.”

A win against Sporting would ensure qualification for the Round of 16 for Spurs as they sit at the top of their group.

