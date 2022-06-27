“I’m not the most talkative person so sometimes people don’t understand” – Chelsea star opens up on mentally tough decision to leave club this summer

Andreas Christensen has confirmed that he will be leaving Chelsea this summer. The Danish defender was on the list of players released by the club (via football.london), but this is the first time he has confirmed the departure.

Christensen's contract at Chelsea expires this month and he rejected all advancements for a renewal by the club. Reports from GOAL suggest he has agreed to join Barcelona, but that has not been confirmed yet.

GOAL @goal Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on a free transfer and will join Barcelona, subject to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛫 Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on a free transfer and will join Barcelona, subject to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛫 🇪🇸 https://t.co/mJ6rGphkOs

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Christensen claimed it felt like the right time 'for a new beginning'. He has been at Stamford Bridge for a decade and became an integral part of the first team towards the end of his stint with the club. He said:

"Having spent ten amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family. Mentally the last few months have been tough as it's not been an easy decision to leave this club and the fans. I'm not the most talkative person so sometimes people don't understand how much the club and the fans mean to me. I will miss the players, staff and everyone here. I wish the best for the club and the fans in the future."

Christensen reflects on his time at Chelsea

Andreas Christensen spoke about his time at Stamford Bridge, saying he was proud of what he has achieved at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #FCB



Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season.Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. "We're losing him", Thomas Tuchel finally confirms on Andreas Christensen. The deal has been completed weeks ago with Barcelona, it's already signed: Danish centre back will play for Barça next season. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Both Christensen and Kessié can be considered Barça players. https://t.co/5DyvSgYKgG

He spoke about his favourite moments and said:

"Some of my proudest moments at the club were when we won FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League. Those were a special group of young players that I was proud to have as teammates. I was fortunate to play under some fantastic managers including [Antonio] Conte, [Jose] Mourinho and now Thomas Tuchel. Last year was my proudest achievement as a player when we lifted the Champions League in Porto. I was a young boy at Chelsea with all the hopes and fears of a player starting his career, I'm grateful to the whole club for making my dream come true."

During his time at the club, the Danish star won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far