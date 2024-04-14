"I'm not talking to Arteta, he's busy there" - Arsenal loanee casts doubts over his long-term future 

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney has cast doubts over his long-term future at the north London club. The Scotland international has stated that he is enjoying himself on loan at Real Sociedad but has no plans regarding his future.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in a deal worth a reported £25 million in 2019 and established himself as a key player for the Gunners. However, his minutes drastically reduced after Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates from Manchester City in 2022.

The 26-year-old has spent the season on loan at La Liga side Real Sociedad and recently opened up about his excellent experience at the Basque club. The full-back also insisted that he is yet to figure out his future but reckons that he could get back into Mikel Arteta's plans. Tierney said, as quoted by Football London:

“Honestly, this is an incredible experience, I enjoy it. It’s a shame that there is so little time left, there are a good six or seven weeks left of the season."

Tierney added:

"In football you never know. It's a bit strange that you can come back the way (William) Saliba did. It is strange to be on loan for four years and then return to play. Football is crazy, so we'll see. I'm not talking to Arteta, he's busy there."

Tierney has made only 22 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad this season, missing 16 games with injuries. His struggles with injuries during his time at Arsenal played a big role in him falling down Mikel Arteta's pecking order. The Scotsman has his current deal at the Emirates expiring in 2026 and could be offloaded on a permanent deal this summer.

Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of massive game between Arsenal and Aston Villa

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to keep their title charge on with a victory against top-four chasing Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14. The former Liverpool defender believes the Gunners should be able to make use of their home advantage and secure a 2-0 win against their former manager Unai Emery. Lawrenson told Paddy Power:

"I fancy Arsenal with home advantage. They had that great game against Bayern Munich during the week but they keep churning out results. I’m a bit worried about Aston Villa’s high line away from home and Arsenal can take advantage."

Lawrenson's prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta's side headed into the gameweek as league leaders albeit by the finest of margins. With 71 points in 31 games, they led Liverpool by goal difference and Manchester City by just a point. The Cityzens have already piled pressure on the Gunners and Liverpool with a 5-1 win against Luton Town on Saturday, April 13.

