"I’m talking more about me than the players" - Amorim responds when asked why he said current Manchester United is the worst team ever

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has provided an explanation for labeling the current team as the worst in the club's history. The Portuguese made the controversial statement following the disappointing 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 19.

The Red Devils went behind early in the game (5') before a Bruno Fernandes penalty temporarily restored parity (23'). Unfortunately, the Seagulls scored twice after the break to mark another poor outing for Manchester United.

Following the defeat, Amorim shared a very honest assessment of his team.

"We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that. We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United," said Amorim.

Trending

However, speaking to the press on Wednesday as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese insisted that he was referring to himself in the comments.

“I was talking more about myself than for my players. I’m talking more about me than the players. Every time you push about the players not being good enough, I take the spotlight away from my players,” said Amorim.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table after 22 games this season, 14 points behind Chelsea in fourth. They next face Rangers in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, January 23.

How poor have Manchester United been at home this season?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have already lost six of their 12 home games in the Premier League this season. The last time a Red Devils team had a worse record was in the 1993/94 campaign, where they lost seven of their first 12 home games.

The club are going through their worst phase in the Premier League era, and their recent transfer business has been quite poor. Meanwhile, many will point out that the squad at their disposal isn't well suited to Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Apart from Amad Diallo, who has six goals and five assists from 15 games under the Portuguese, none of the forwards have managed to impress. Manchester United have lost 10 of their 22 games in the league this season; among the top 15, only Tottenham Hotspur have lost more.

With much of the season still left, Amorim could have the chance to turn things around. However, the Red Devils may have to back him in the transfer market this month to improve the club's fortunes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback