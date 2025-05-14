“I’m not talking about statistics” - Fabio Capello makes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison; backs Barcelona star to win 2025 Ballon d’Or

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has delivered his verdict on the 'Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT' debate. The tactician threw his weight behind the Argentine superstar while backing Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

The 'Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo' debate is one that will rage on for decades, although the Argentine icon appears to have the upper hand following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also has the highest number of Ballon d'Or awards (eight), the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year (three), the European Golden Shoe (six), and so on.

The Portuguese icon, on the other hand, has a slight edge in terms of statistics. He is currently the all-time top scorer in the sport, with a staggering 934 goals in 1,277 appearances for club and country. Messi has scored 860 times in 1098 games.

However, in Fabio Capello's books, statistics do not matter as much as 'genius' acts and 'pure quality.' For this reason, the former Real Madrid manager feels Cristiano Ronaldo lags behind Lionel Messi and another Argentine legend, late Diego Maradona, in the GOAT debate.

"I’m not talking about statistics," the Spaniard said (via Barca Universal). "I’m talking about genius and pure quality. Ronaldo is an incredible player who has scored more goals than anyone. But even he isn’t Messi or Maradona."

Capello went on to have his say on this year's Ballon d'Or race, backing Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to claim the accolade following his impressive performances during the season.

“I would vote for Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or. My votes would be: Vinicius, Mbappe and, first, Lamine Yamal,” he declared.

It's been an incredible season for Lamine Yamal so far. The 17-year-old has bagged 16 goals and 24 assists for Barcelona in 52 games across competitions. He's helped the Catalan giants to claim the Supercopa de España, the Copa del Rey, and is on course to add the Liga title to the list, thus putting himself in the Ballon d'Or debate.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't included in the team as Al-Nassr secured an emphatic 9-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (May 12). He is, however, expected to return to the lineup when Stefano Pioli's men lock horns with Al-Taawoun in their next league game on Friday (May 16).

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi found himself on the end of a 4-1 defeat despite scoring for Inter Miami in their MLS clash with Minnesota on Saturday (May 10). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be keen to help the team bounce back in their next league game versus San Jose on Wednesday (May 14).

That said, the two superstars will also have their eyes on representing their respective nations when the World Cup returns next year. It remains to be seen if they can keep themselves in shape to make what would be their final appearance in the prestigious tournament in 2026.

