"I'm not as technical as Neymar, Messi and Mbappe but I have other qualities" - PSG defender says he played as a striker in his younger days

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Nuno Mendes has claimed that he can fill in for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar if required.

Mendes, 20, permanently joined PSG from Sporting CP for €38 million earlier this summer after an impressive one-year loan spell. He has established himself as a first-team starter under head coach Christophe Galtier, contributing one goal and two assists in 13 matches this season.

Speaking to Canal Supporters, Mendes opened up about his development at his new club and also shed light on his versatility. He said:

"Before being a full-back, I was a striker. So yes, if necessary, I can play in front. I'm not as technical as Neymar, Messi and Mbappe but I have other qualities that can be useful to the team."

When asked about his relationship with Neymar on the left flank of the defending Ligue 1 champions, he added:

"He is a very good player who helps the team a lot. It's important to play with him and it's special for me, as it is with all my teammates. It's special to play with the front three. He is an excellent player. A player who, as everyone knows, likes to eliminate his opponents. It's different and great football."

Mendes suffered a muscle injury during the Parisians' 1-1 draw at Benfica in their third UEFA Champions League Group H match on Wednesday (October 5). He is set to be sidelined for 'several games'.

PSG's offensive trio has been in explosive form this season. Messi has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances while Neymar has contributed 11 goals and nine assists. Mbappe has netted 11 times in as many matches in the ongoing campaign.

PSG are next scheduled to lock horns with Stade de Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune in a Ligue 1 contest on Saturday (October 8).

Jerome Rothen comments on PSG's system involving Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Speaking to After Foot, former PSG winger Jerome Rothen advised head coach Christophe Galtier to shift to a three-man midfield to best utilize the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

"If you want to win the Champions League with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on the field, you absolutely have to go back to three in midfield and transfer a defender to go to four at the back."

Galtier, who joined the Parisians from Nice ahead of the 2022-23 season, has opted for a 3-4-2-1 setup with the two South Americans operating as creative outlets. He has opened his new chapter on a positive note, registering 11 wins and two draws in 13 matches.

