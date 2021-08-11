"I’m texting Cristiano Ronaldo to come": Ligue 1 star reacts to Lionel Messi's PSG switch

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate the headlines. The Argentine completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain just a few hours ago. Following that, Lille star Jose Fonte has revealed that he's been inviting CR7 to make a switch to Ligue 1 as well, and join him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The centre-back was quoted as saying:

“I feel great because it’s incredible to hear a player like Lionel Messi is in French football in our league. It’s exciting. Obviously in terms of competitors it’s going to be even harder for us but we’re up for a challenge – I’m texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’.”

JOSE FONTE:



“I feel great because it’s incredible to hear a player like Lionel Messi is in French football in our league.



“It’s going to be even harder for us but we’re up for a challenge – I’m texting Cristiano to come to Lille every day! He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z546f8pj0p — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 10, 2021

It is worth noting that Jose Fonte and Cristiano Ronaldo have a good relationship. The pair share a dressing room in the Portuguese national team and were both selected to represent their country at the European Championships this summer. Portugal made it to the Round of 16 in the competition with Ronaldo ending up as the top scorer of the tournament with five goals and an assist to his name.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player in a ground-breaking free transfer. The Argentine has signed a two-year deal with the French giants that will see him pocket a whopping €35 million net per annum. Messi will link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's attack for the upcoming season.

Could Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo revive their rivalry in France?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Lionel Messi in Ligue 1?

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a fair share of attention following Lionel Messi's switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Many are already tipping the Portuguese to move to the French top flight and reignite his rivalry with the former Barcelona playmaker.

However, on a realistic note, the chances of such a transfer happening this summer are almost non-existent. Ronaldo has returned to Juventus as the Serie A giants look forward to the new season.

Nevertheless, there remains a distant possibility of the winger heading over to France in the future. His contract with the Old Lady expires next summer and no one knows what plans he has for the future. Having played in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, CR7 could well decide to have a taste of the French league.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra