“I’m thinking ah my god” - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher explains only regret from historic 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher has revealed why he does not appear in any pictures of his side's famous Champions League win in 2005 in Istanbul. The English defender said he missed the photos as he was struggling with cramps, and regards it as his biggest regret.

The Reds pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history after going down 3-0 to AC Milan in the first half of the game. A miraculous rally in the second half was enough to see Rafa Benitez's side take the game to penalties, where they emerged victorious.

Speaking about his absence from the team's celebratory pictures, the defender-turned-pundit said on The Overlap podcast (via GiveMeSport):

"One of my regrets about when Stevie [Steven Gerrard] lifted the trophy [Champions League 2005] is that I’m not in any picture. I’m at the back stretching my calf, I’m getting cramp at the end of the game," Carragher said.

"The right-back, Spanish lad, Josemi. He's like right in it, he's on every picture! And I'm stretching me calf at the back and I'm thinking ah my God."

The Liverpool faithful will forever remember that night in Istanbul and while Carragher does not appear in any pictures, he will remain in their hearts forever. The Reds legend, however, might have to make do with telling people he was a part of the team or invest in Photoshop classes, so he can put himself into the celebrations.

Liverpool appoint Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's Successor

Liverpool have appointed Dutchman Arne Slot as their new manager. He will replace Jurgen Klopp, who departed after nine years at the club and left a team that is one of the best in Europe.

The former Feyenoord manager will have big boots to fill and will instantly be thrown into the deep end of the pool next season. While it will be expected to be a transition season for him and his side, the Champions League qualification will be the minimum expectation.

He will face competition from an increasingly stacked Premier League and will have to quickly pass his ideas across if he is to have any chance of imposing himself on the League. The former Eredivisie boss will have another familiar face in the league in Erik ten Hag, who manages Manchester United.

Liverpool will hope that they have appointed a worthy successor to Jurgen Klopp. Slot will, however, get to work quickly, with the summer being particularly short this year, given the players' international commitments.