"I'm not thinking about another project" - Manager responds to claims that Chelsea made an offer for him to replace Thomas Tuchel 

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has responded to claims that Chelsea made an offer for him to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have parted ways with Tuchel after 17 months with the German at the helm.

A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League would be his final game in charge of the Blues.

The west London outfit have immediately replaced the German with Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

Prior to the English coach being named as Tuchel's successor, reports had suggested the Blues were interested in Amorim.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly contacted the Portuguese tactician's agent to enquire about his availability.

Amorim has now commented on the speculation linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge, saying (via O Jogo):

“The project I am in is the project I want. I have another year and a half of contract; Chelsea have presented a coach for the next five years. I am happy here and I am not thinking about another project.”

The Sporting CP boss took over the Primera Liga side in 2020 having impressed at SC Braga.

His stock as one of Europe's most exciting coaches has been rising ever since. Amorim has rebuilt Sporting back into one of Portugal's top sides.

The Portuguese tactician led his side to the Primera Liga title in 2021 with Sporting having not won the league for 19 years.

His current record at the José Alvalade Stadium stands at 112 games managed, 80 wins, 16 draws and 16 losses. Amorim boasts a points per match record of 2.29.

He has two more years left to run on his current contract.

Tuchel at loggerheads with Chelsea owners over signing Amorim's former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils forward played with Amorim for the Portuguese national side

Reports claim that one of the main reasons Tuchel ultimately left Stamford Bridge was his disagreement with Boehly over singing Ronaldo.

The Manchester United forward had seemingly made it known that he wanted to leave Old Trafford and join a Champions League side.

Boehly wanted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to join his revolution at the Bridge.

However, Tuchel was defiantly against the Portuguese striker's arrival and told Boehly when the American businessman had asked:

"He will destroy the spirit in my dressing room."

Instead, Ronaldo stayed at United whilst Tuchel said his goodbyes to Chelsea.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both the United forward and the now unemployed former Champions League and Ligue 1 winning manager.

