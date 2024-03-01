"I’m not thinking about retiring" - Former Chelsea and Manchester United star Juan Mata training in London after leaving Vissel Kobe 

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata recently spoke about his future after leaving Vissel Kobe last month.

The Spaniard was one of the key players during his time at Chelsea and Manchester United. He then left Europe to join Galatasaray from United in 2022 before joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe the following year. He made just one appearance for them before leaving at the start of February 2024.

Mata is now training in London as he looks for his new club. He recently spoke about his future, denying any speculation about retirement. He said in an interview with AS (via The Sun):

"I haven't left football and I'm not thinking about retiring. I'm training here in London.

"As you know, I was in Japan, at Vissel Kobe. It was a unique experience, very different both culturally and sportingly. We were able to win the league, which was a great end to my experience there. I like to live experiences through football in different countries, which maybe I wouldn't have otherwise. "

He added:

"I also like to keep competing to win leagues, which I hope I can continue to do. So yes, I'm going to keep playing. I'm taking a few weeks to decide and preparing physically."

When asked if he's training in London to find a new club in the Premier League, Mata answered:

"No, it's simply because I have a home here. I spent a lot of time in England, both in London and Manchester. And I also have a physical trainer, fields, gyms... I know a lot of people here to prepare me, and I've done it before."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United man was also asked about potentially moving to Saudi Arabia and he replied:

"I don't know. I haven't stopped to decide, I just want to see the options that exist. And from there make an assessment at a competitive, family level, country level."

Mata has now made over 651 appearances for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Valencia during his illustrious club career.

Juan Mata's numbers with Chelsea and Manchester United

Mata came through Real Madrid's youth ranks before joining Valencia in 2007. He registered 46 goals and 52 assists in 174 games for the Spanish side, which caught the attention of many clubs.

The Spaniard eventually chose to join Chelsea in 2011 and made 135 appearances for them, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists. He helped them win one UEFA Champions League, one Europa League and one FA Cup.

Mata then moved to Manchester United three years later, for whom he contributed 51 goals and 47 assists in 285 games. He won the UEFA Europa League, one FA Cup, one Community Shield and one Carabao Cup with them.

The now 35-year-old eventually joined Galatasaray for a year before moving to Vissel Kobe.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here