"I'm thrilled for a new experience" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after signing for Al Nassr and becoming highest-paid sportsman of all time 

Cristiano Ronaldo has put an official stamp on an impending move to Saudi-based club Al Nassr, making him the highest-paid athlete.

Speaking after sealing his move, the 37-year-old said he is thrilled to start his campaign in a new nation and a new league altogether.

In a statement, Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm for the new opportunity, saying:

"I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country.’’

The Portugal international said that he was inspired by the vision of the club and its owners and that he is thrilled to join his teammates as soon as possible. He further added:

"The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success."

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC https://t.co/oan7nu8NWC

The move marks a significant change for Ronaldo, who has spent much of his career playing for top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The Portugal legend is the highest international goalscorer with 118 goals and has long been regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

The move to Al Nassr also marks a significant milestone in Ronaldo's career, as he has reportedly signed the most lucrative contract in sports history. According to reports, he will earn a staggering €173 million annually, making him the highest-paid sportsman.

The former Manchester United striker waited for a big European club to sign him after the World Cup as he wished to continue playing at the top. Eventually, he accepted the humongous offer made by the Saudi-based club to embark on a new journey.

Ronaldo's signing has generated great excitement and buzz in Saudi Arabia, with many fans and soccer enthusiasts looking forward to seeing him play for Al Nassr.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals Kansas City was close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo with a huge offer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Major League Soccer (MLS) club Sporting Kansas City was close to signing soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo but ultimately fell short as Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr sealed the deal.

Romano revealed that while Kansas City made a massive offer to Ronaldo, Al Nassr's offer was too big to reject for the 37-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MLS



Salary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commerciallySalary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commercially 🇵🇹🇺🇸 #MLSSalary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. https://t.co/W3SEuZVyI2

