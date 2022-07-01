"I'm told they just can't compete at his pay level" – Journalist claims Arsenal cannot match Chelsea in race to sign 27-year-old star

Arsenal are reportedly not in the race to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this transfer window.

There has been much speculation about the 27-year-old's future in the last month as he is in the final year of his contract with City. According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are expecting an opening bid from Chelsea for the player as the club are open to offers in the region of £50 million.

During the 2021-22 season, Sterling featured in 47 matches for the Premier League champions, registering 17 goals and nine assists in the process. His knack for netting goals consistently has placed him at the top of Thomas Tuchel's attacking wishlist.

Adam Bate @ghostgoal



Theory: He has lots of close-range shots and people massively overestimate how often those should go in.



Piece on that. #mcfc skysports.com/football/news/… Raheem Sterling has outperformed expected goals in his six years under Pep Guardiola so why is he seen as a poor finisher?Theory: He has lots of close-range shots and people massively overestimate how often those should go in.Piece on that. #cfc Raheem Sterling has outperformed expected goals in his six years under Pep Guardiola so why is he seen as a poor finisher?Theory: He has lots of close-range shots and people massively overestimate how often those should go in. Piece on that. #cfc #mcfc skysports.com/football/news/…

Earlier, The Mirror reported that Arsenal are among the clubs keen on securing the services of the former Liverpool attacker. However, well-known journalist Dean Jones, while speaking to GiveMeSport, stated that the Gunners have 'little chance' of signing Sterling. He said:

"There have been whispers of Arsenal going for [Raheem] Sterling but there is very little chance of them jumping in on that deal to get revenge at Chelsea for bidding on Raphinha. The main issue, away from the level they're at, is the wages. I’m told they just can't compete at his pay level."

Sterling, who has earned 77 international caps for England, has made 337 appearances for his current club. He has scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists across all competitions for the Cityzens.

Since joining Manchester City in 2015, Sterling has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup trophy and four League Cup crowns. He helped his team reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2020 before losing the summit clash to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Arsenal go toe-to-toe for Raphinha

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have beaten their city rivals Arsenal to the signature of in-demand Leeds United forward Raphinha. The club have reached a 'full agreement' with Leeds United to sign the player for a reported fee of £60 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Raphinha



Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;

Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;

Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. Raphinha deal, key hours ahead.Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. Raphinha deal, key hours ahead. 🚨🇧🇷 #Raphinha ▫️ Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;▫️ Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;▫️ Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. https://t.co/ipt8JBo066

However, Romano has also claimed that Barcelona have attempted to hijack the Premier League club's deal with Leeds United for the 25-year-old. Despite the La Liga side's proposal, Leeds United are insistent that they will honour the agreement already in place with the London club.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly also in the race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer. According to 90min, the two clubs are preparing to hold talks with Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati in London.

