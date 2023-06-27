"I'm at a top three club in the world" – Liverpool dealt transfer blow as midfielder signals desire to stay

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that he is keen to stay at Bayern Munich, dealing a blow to the Reds' transfer hopes.

Gravenberch, 21, has been at the top of the Anfield outfit's midfield shortlist for the past few months. He was thought to be keen to depart Bayern as he racked up just 937 minutes of action last campaign.

However, the Ajax youth product has recently stated that he is aiming to remain at Bayern next season. He told Algemeen Dagblad:

"I'm assuming that I'll still be at Bayern next season. That is how I'm in it. I'm at a top three club in the world. I think that's beautiful and special. I'm not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern."

Gravenberch, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, joined Thomas Tuchel's side from Ajax for around £21 million last season. He started just six of his 33 appearances last season after failing to displace either of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka from the side.

Meanwhile, should the Dutchman seal a move to Liverpool this summer, he would emerge as a key starter for them. He would likely displace the aging pair of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently in the market to sign multiple midfielders to cover for James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's exits. They have already signed Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £35 million.

Apart from Gravenberch, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been linked with Khephren Thuram, Emmanuel Kone and Gabriel Veiga. They are reportedly also keeping tabs on Federico Valverde and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool target opines on being linked with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of next season

Liverpool target and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur of late, according to Football Insider.

During an interaction with Voetbal International, Van de Ven was asked for his take on being linked with Ange Postecoglou's side. He replied:

"I have been forwarded it. I have seen it. [Interest] goes through my agent now. If serious things do come up, he will surely call me."

Van de Ven, 22, has established himself as a regular starter for Wolfsburg over the last season. He helped them finish eighth in the Bundesliga table, starting 33 games either as a centre-back or a left-back.

