“I’m not totally sure he’s going to leave” – Sergio Aguero believes Manchester City star could stay at Etihad despite transfer rumors 

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has opened up on his feelings regarding the future of Ilkay Gundogan at the Etihad.

There is wide speculation regarding the future of the German international at Manchester City. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder's contract with the Sky Blues expires in the summer of 2023.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that Gundogan will be leaving this summer as he seeks regular playing time even at the dusk of his career.

However, Sergio Aguero has suggested that he does not believe that his former teammate will be leaving the Cityzens this summer. Aguero also heaped praise on the German midfielder for his immense contribution to Pep Guardiola's side.

The former Barcelona striker insisted that he hopes that Gundogan does not leave Manchester City. He told Stake.com:

"Gundo – I'm not totally sure he's going to leave. He's a really important player and provides major quality to the team, like the Aston Villa game proved. As far as I know, he's got one more year in his contract. I hope he can stay. His contributions truly help the team."

Ilkay Gündogan @IlkayGuendogan This season was not always easy for me, but I am happy and proud of my achievement and my amazing team. Thanks to all the fans and enjoy the summer This season was not always easy for me, but I am happy and proud of my achievement and my amazing team. Thanks to all the fans and enjoy the summer ⚽🔥 https://t.co/FSYJBDDArk

Gundogan has been a regular in Pep Guardiola's side this season. He has made a total of 43 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions.

The dynamic midfielder has contributed with 10 goals and six assists in the process, including two against Aston Villa in the final game of the season. Gundogan's brace from the bench against Aston Villa on the final day of the season helped his side retain their Premier League title.

Manchester City will be wise to retain Ilkay Gundogan next season

Over the years at the Etihad, Ilkay Gundogan could never really become an automatic first-choice under Pep Guardiola. However, he is still a key cog in the Manchester City side and has always made a difference when it mattered the most.

The 31-year-old has played a crucial role over the last couple of years, with Kevin De Bruyne often struggling with injuries. He will turn 32 in October later this year and might leave the club in search of regular playing time, which is unlikely to be the case at the Etihad.

TJ @_TJ932O Gundogan is certified club legend. Dragged us to a title last season and today I can’t even really sum up into words. It’s crazy to say that about a player who’s basically been 3rd choice CM his whole time here but it’s testament to him as a professional Gundogan is certified club legend. Dragged us to a title last season and today I can’t even really sum up into words. It’s crazy to say that about a player who’s basically been 3rd choice CM his whole time here but it’s testament to him as a professional

However, Manchester City would be wise to keep him for at least another season even if it means that they lose him for free next summer.

With Fernandinho departing, the experience of Gundogan could come in handy for the Cityzens. Losing two experienced midfielders at the same time could be catastrophic for the Premier League champions.

