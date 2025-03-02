Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lamented the club's decision to let Scott McTominay go. The Scottish midfielder left Old Trafford last summer to complete a move to Napoli in a reported £25m deal.

McTominay has done quite well since the move, registering seven goals and four assists from 27 games. He is now a mainstay under Antonio Conte and has taken the Italian club to second place in the league table.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have struggled of late, and even Ruben Amorim's arrival in November has failed to improve their fortunes. Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League after 27 games.

Speaking to The Athletic, as cited by The Metro, Solskjaer also stated that it was good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire doing well.

"When I can (I watch United play). It’s still good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry [Maguire] doing well. And Scotty is doing well at Napoli. I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important," said Solskjaer.

Scott McTominay appeared 115 times for Manchester United under Solskjaer, registering 14 goals and three assists.

How many games did Manchester United win under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took charge of Manchester United as the interim manager in December 2018 following Jose Mourinho's dismissal. The Norwegian was so impressive that he was handed the permanent job in March 2019.

The Red Devils reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the Europa League in Solskjaer's first full season at Old Trafford. They played fluid, attacking football, and finished third in the Premier League table.

The Norwegian took his team to the Europa League final the following campaign but ended up short against Villarreal. Manchester United finished second in the league and reached the semifinals of the EFL Cup once again.

However, things went haywire in Solskjaer's third season in charge. The team failed to click despite Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Varane and Jadon Sancho's arrivals.

United were seventh in the Premier League table after 12 games, with 17 points on board, when the club hierarchy decided to part ways with the Norwegian in November 2021. Solskjaer registered 91 wins and 40 defeats in his 168 games in charge of the Red Devils. He took over at Besiktas in January this year.

