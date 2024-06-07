“I’m wondering why Messi is there”, “Mo Salah, really?” - Ex-Chelsea star slams ESPN rankings for Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf was surprised to see Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah feature in ESPN's latest ranking of the current top 100 forwards in world football. Leboeuf did not agree with the two players being included in the top ten for league caliber and form related reasons.

Speaking to ESPN about his views, Leboeuf said Leo Messi should not be on the list as he plays in Major League Soccer (MLS) and not in Europe. The former star believed the American top flight cannot be compared to the top five leagues in Europe. He said (via HITC):

"On that list, I am wondering why Messi is there. I am sorry. He plays in the MLS, with all due respect, he doesn’t play in Spain, England, France or Germany. He plays in the United States. You can’t compare those championships. And he shouldn’t be there." the former Chelsea star said.

Leboeuf also questioned Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's inclusion, alluding to his form in this season.

“Mo Salah, really? Fifth? I love Salah. But this season, I don’t get it.” he said.

Mohamed Salah scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season for Liverpool. The current season could allegedly be his final season at Anfield with the Egyptian being heavily linked to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has found the net 14 times and set up 11 more goals in 15 games across competitions this season for Inter Miami. The Argentine legend had joined the David Beckham-co-owned club in July last year.

When Mohamed Salah chose Lionel Messi as his favorite Argentine player

Earlier this year in April, the Liverpool attacker spoke to ESPN Argentina and chose Lionel Messi as his favorite Argentine player. He also named former legend Gabriel Batistuta and teammate Alexis Mac Allister in his list. He said:

“Apart from Mac Allister... Messi, I love Messi. Messi is Messi. I also like Batistuta, I met him once in Argentina I think when I was there and he signed his jersey for me,” he said. (via Diario AS)

Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah have never played on the same team together. However, they have played against each other twice, both times in the Champions League.

The first time they met was in the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League group stage season when AS Roma drew 1-1 against Barcelona. The second time was in the 2018-19 Champions League when Barcelona won 3-0 against Liverpool in the semi-final first leg, with Messi scoring two goals.