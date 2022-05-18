"I'm not worried" - Steve McManaman says teams will have to pay an 'absolute fortune' to sign Liverpool superstar this summer

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman believes it will be almost impossible for clubs like Bayern Munich to sign Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window.

Mane has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. His contract situation at Anfield has attracted Bayern Munich over a possible transfer this summer.

McManaman stated that taking Sadio Mane out of Liverpool would cost a lot of money for any party wanting to sign him. According to Transfermarkt, the Senegalese forward is currently valued at €80 million.

In his column for HorseRacing.net, the 50-year-old wrote the following:

“For me personally, I’m not worried about this move coming to fruition. Teams should be interested in the likes of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah because they’re playing really well and you’re talking about players who could be up for the Ballon d’Or come the end of the year, so I expect there to be interest from other clubs. I think getting Sadio Mané out of Liverpool this summer is nigh on impossible unless they pay a lot of money, so I’m not too worried to be honest."

He also believes that Bayern Munich's situation regarding buying a new forward will depend on whether they let Robert Lewandowski leave this summer. The Polish striker is reportedly wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona. On this, McManaman wrote:

"I’d be interested to see if Robert Lewandowski is allowed to go as Bayern Munich notoriously have never been open to the prospect of him leaving and he still has a year to go on his contract, so Bayern may decide to keep him until his contract is up. Every year Robert Lewandowski is threatening to leave Bayern Munich and they never let him leave.

"We will wait and see whether they let him go this year at 33 years of age and whether they’re looking to bring Sadio Mané in as his replacement for an absolute fortune. I think it will be very difficult.”

Christian Falk @cfbayern Bayern is now in talks with the agents of Saša Kalajdžić, Sadio Mané, Ousmane Dembele and Sebastian Haller. it is the reaction to the refusal for new contracts of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry TRUEBayern is now in talks with the agents of Saša Kalajdžić, Sadio Mané, Ousmane Dembele and Sebastian Haller. it is the reaction to the refusal for new contracts of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry TRUE✅ Bayern is now in talks with the agents of Saša Kalajdžić, Sadio Mané, Ousmane Dembele and Sebastian Haller. it is the reaction to the refusal for new contracts of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry

Sadio Mane has had a stellar season for Liverpool and Senegal

Sadio Mane has been instrumental behind the success of Liverpool and his national side Senegal this season. The 30-year-old forward guided his country to the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.

Mane has also been crucial to Liverpool's success this season under Jurgen Klopp. The former Southampton forward has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/ISSqxbcvsA

Sadio Mane has already lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season with Liverpool, who are also in the UEFA Champions League final. His impressive season for club and country has made him one of the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee