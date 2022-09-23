“I have made him cry more than once” – Leaked email from ex-Barcelona director Raul Sanllehi claims Neymar was ‘confused’ and ‘vulnerable’ before sealing PSG transfer

Emails leading to the exit of Neymar from Barcelona have been leaked in Spain. The Brazilian's father wanted the forward to stay at Camp Nou, but changed his stance after the club leaked key contract details.

As per El Mundo, Barcelona put then club director Raul Sanllehi in charge of trying to convince Neymar to stay at Camp Nou. He was determined to make it happen and had the forward's father on his side.

In one of the emails, Raul spoke about Neymar Sr and said:

"I have been with this man for hours and hours and I think I know him well enough to know when he is bluffing and when he is telling the truth. In this case I am absolutely convinced, he has shown me, that he was on our side."

Another leaked email claimed Raul had 'made Neymar cry more than once', and the Brazilian admitted he was lost. It read:

"The problem is all in Neymar's head. The kid is going through things. He has many personal problems, and he's confused and vulnerable. He thinks that leaving Barcelona would also leave his problems, when it's the opposite.

"I have spoken directly with him, repeatedly, I have made him cry more than once, and he has admitted to me on more than one occasion that he was lost."

Neymar Sr changed stance after Barcelona leaked contract details

Neymar Sr reportedly wanted his son to stay at Camp Nou, but changed his mind after media found out about his signing-on bonus. The details of €64 million fee were leaked to the media, and the Brazilian threatened to get his son to leave as a free agent.

His email to the club was part of the leak and it read:

"I don't trust you, you have lied to me. First Rosell abandoned me, then Barto not reaching a plea deal, and now the leak of the loyalty bonus.

"If I don't receive it today, I can legally release the contract, and you won't get €222 million."

PSG eventually activated the release clause and signed Neymar for a club-record €222 million.

