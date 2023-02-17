"I made a mistake" - Barcelona star issues public apology for wild antics following his substitution against Manchester United

Barcelona winger Raphinha made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his team's 2-2 draw in their Europa League play-off first-leg match against Manchester United. After being substituted in the 83rd minute, the Brazilian star reacted furiously and was seen hitting the substitutes' bench in frustration, with his teammates having to step in to calm him down.

El Niño 🇮🇳 @suppandiiii For the first time Raphinha was having a Prime Neymar game and Xavi decided to sub him for Spanish Lukaku.

For the first time Raphinha was having a Prime Neymar game and Xavi decided to sub him for Spanish Lukaku.https://t.co/tg1D8LkSEf

Raphinha's antics did not go unnoticed, and the player has since apologized publicly to his manager and teammates for his behavior. The former Leeds United star acknowledged that he made a mistake and that his reaction was not acceptable. He also expressed his regret for letting his emotions get the best of him and causing a distraction for the team.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Raphinha clearly wasn't happy to be taken off at the time Raphinha clearly wasn't happy to be taken off at the timemirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Apologizing for his theatrics after the match against Manchester United, Raphinha said:

''I already spoke to the coach after the game, I took the opportunity to apologise to everyone. To the coach again, to Ferran, who was going to take my position, to the team, to the fans. But there are times when we really want to be on the pitch to help the team win.''

He added:

''We are human beings and we all have moments that we cannot control. I know that I made a mistake and I am here to apologise to everyone and it won’t happen anymore.''

Raphinha played a key role in Barcelona's performance during the Europa League play-off first leg against Manchester United on Thursday, 16 February. He assisted Marcos Alonso's opening goal. The Brazilian then scored a goal in the 76th minute, deceiving United defenders and leveling the game at 2-2 in a thrilling encounter at Camp Nou.

Speaking after the match, Barcelona manager Xavi said he understood Raphinha's reaction but also stressed that the change was 'made for the good of the team' in their clash against Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. Xavi on Raphinha’s reaction: “I see and understand Raphinha's anger, I was also angry. I make the changes thinking abt the team and not to point fingers at anyone”“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. Xavi on Raphinha’s reaction: “I see and understand Raphinha's anger, I was also angry. I make the changes thinking abt the team and not to point fingers at anyone” 🔵🔴 #FCB“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. https://t.co/dvAC6XyROR

Raphinha's apology is important in putting the incident behind them and moving forward. The player has acknowledged his mistake and taken responsibility for his actions, which is a positive sign for the team. It shows that Raphinha is willing to learn from his mistakes and put the team's success above his personal feelings.

Barcelona fans rally behind Raphinha despite his substitution antics against Manchester United during their Europa League clash

Barcelona fans have shown their support for Raphinha after he apologized for his angry outburst following his substitution during their Europa League clash against Manchester United.

Dibyangshu Baruah @dib_baruah @BarcaUniversal Raph bro it's not your fault. You showed passion for the badge and that's what we need in our team. What a great game by Raphinha. Even I was fuming at Xavi for subbing Raph !! A very poor decision indeed !! @BarcaUniversal Raph bro it's not your fault. You showed passion for the badge and that's what we need in our team. What a great game by Raphinha. Even I was fuming at Xavi for subbing Raph !! A very poor decision indeed !!

Despite the match ending in a 2-2 draw, fans took to social media to express their understanding of the player's reaction, with some suggesting that Xavi, the team's manager, was to blame.

"Nothing wrong with having passion for the game, but if Xavi was just resting him for the next important games," one fan tweeted.

Gourav Sangha @GouravpreetS @BarcaUniversal nothing wrong with having passion for the game but if Xavi just resting him for next important games @BarcaUniversal nothing wrong with having passion for the game but if Xavi just resting him for next important games

"No need to be sorry, bro. Xavi is the one who should be apologizing," said another.

Arvinho @Jason28487608 @BarcaUniversal No need to be sorry bro, Xavi is the one should be apologizing, hell no, this is all on him @BarcaUniversal No need to be sorry bro, Xavi is the one should be apologizing, hell no, this is all on him

