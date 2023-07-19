Comedian Luciano Alef has apologized for making a joke targeted at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's public apology after cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The Brazilian took to social media to post a prolonged message and apologized to his partner for cheating. Alef since mocked the apology through a social media,in which he used filters of the player's face.

He was sued by the PSG superstar and has since apologized for his actions, telling (via Media run Search UK):

“It’s true, Neymar’s team called me and asked me to delete it. I’m sad, I didn’t think it would end like this. I made a mistake, I was a kid. Anyone who knows me knows, it was never my intention to jeopardize his career.”

Further speaking about the notice he received about getting sued, Alef said:

“I have received this notice and I hope it will be resolved in the best way. Whoever accompanies me and follows me, we are together.”

PSG superstar Neymar slammed by Bruna Biancardi's sister

PSG superstar Neymar is expecting a girl child named Mafi with her partner Bruna Biancardi. However, he came into the limelight for wrong reasons after publicly accepting cheating on his pregnant partner.

Bruna Biancardi's sister, Bianca Biancardi, slammed the player for his actions. She took some notable jibes at the Brazil star for his infidelity as Bianca posted a message on social media, writing (via Sports Brief):

"I could send this on WhatsApp, but since he likes to joke on the internet, let's go. To be clear, as long as this exposure and debauchery keeps happening, I will keep talking. I suggest you stop treating serious situations with giggles. I know it is hard to see the seriousness of the situation when you lack responsibility, commitment and care for your fellow humans."

Bruna Biancardi's sister added:

"You are surrounded by people who treat you like a god, applauding your shenanigans. The comments on the photo in which he admitted his infidelity demonstrate this. Many people quote God and Bible verses, these 'Christians' who talk but don't apply the word of God in their daily lives and relationships."

She further wrote:

"Values, commitment and character are non-existent. You are laughing at the situation, instead of feeling shame and embarrassment. You are laughing on social media, exposing my sister once again. He thinks others 'want to bring him down', but he brings himself down. He is a man who refuses to be a man, who refuses to mature and take blame for what he does."

Bianca Biancardi further added about Neymar:

"What is the point of asking for forgiveness to the family at the baby shower, and still acting like a child? For those who think that my sister is in this relationship out of interest, money and fame, understand once and for all that she is not and she doesn't need that."

Her rant against the former Barcelona and current PSG star went on as she added:

"There was never any kind of contract or agreement. This is extremely offensive to someone who was raised very well, has guidance, support, love, values and is a good example."

She concluded by talking about Bruna:

"She is a very successful woman who has been working since she was 16. As a result of her work, she has a very comfortable life and will be able to raise her daughter in the best way possible."