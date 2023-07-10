"I made the right decision in the end" - Aaron Ramsey names Premier League club he could've joined before agreeing Arsenal deal 

Aaron Ramsey has admitted that he was very close to joining Manchester United before moving to Arsenal in 2008. He disclosed that Arsene Wenger played a huge part in getting him to switch to the Emirates from Caridd City.

Manchester United had agreed a fee with the Welsh side and announced it on their official website. However, Arsenal swooped in and signed the youngster in after Wenger spoke to him in person.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsey revealed that Wenger flew him and his family to Switzerland on a private jet to seal the deal. He said:

"That's why I felt more wanted by Arsenal and the boss. He went through all of that to try and get me to sign for this club, and as a 17-year-old flying on a private jet over to his hotel [for Euro 2008] to having lunch with him was quite surreal, but I think I made the right decision in the end."

The midfielder added:

"I went up there and saw the facilities and I also went to see Arsene Wenger. I just felt more wanted by Arsenal, and the boss' plans for me seemed more appealing to me. And what he's done for so many younger players as well and turned them into great players, I think that's what was exciting for me and being a part of that."

Ramsey continued:

"And being given an opportunity here at a young age to go out there and play and show what I was capable of doing. At the time there was talk about United loaning me back to Cardiff for the year, but I wanted to be part of the first team and train with them and showing that I was capable of playing at that level."

Ramsey went on to play 369 matches for the Gunners before moving to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

What next for Arsenal great Aaron Ramsey?

Aaron Ramsey has been released by Ligue 1 side Nice this summer and is currently a free agent. The Welshman has been linked with a return to Cardiff City by talkSPORT, while they have added that there is interest from other clubs as well.

The report claims that he has already rejected offers from multiple Turkish sides. MLS switch, however, has not been ruled out, and Cardiff would fear a repeat of the Gareth Bale situation.

Ramsey last played for Cardiff in 2011 when he joined them on a one-month loan deal. The Welsh side tried to extend the deal until the end of the season, but Arsenal turned down their request.

