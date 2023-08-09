Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly met Cristiano Ronaldo at the Italian island of Sardinia during the off-season as the Portuguese legend enjoyed his vacations over there.

After Inzaghi introduced himself, he was let inside the Portugal captain's yacht and the duo had a brief chat of 30 minutes over a drink (via Corriere dello Sport). They discussed football as well, among other things.

Inzaghi reportedly asked about Ronaldo's decision to join the Saudi Pro League and said that he would have made him score 40 goals a season had he joined Inter. Inzaghi reportedly said:

"I would have made you score about forty goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a tumultuous end in November 2022 as the Portuguese attacker left the club via mutual termination of his contract.

Ronaldo went on to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. Since making his debut for the club in January, he has so far scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in 23 matches. Ronaldo penned a lucrative £171 million per year contract with Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid player in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently denied a return to European football

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving European football left fans thinking about whether the Portugal captain will make a return to the continent in the future. Ronaldo, however, recently dismissed the chances.

Speaking to the media following during Al-Nassr's pre-season, the Portuguese superstar said that he won't be making a return to European football and added that he is already 38 years old. He said (via Indian Express):

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Cristiano Ronaldo also claimed that European football has lost its quality in the recent past. He added that the Premier League is the only league that has been at the level that it once used to be.