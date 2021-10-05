"I don't make decisions on sudden impulses" - Kylian Mbappe calls Lionel Messi 'great' but says it won't change his mind regarding PSG exit

Lionel Messi's presence won't influence Kylian Mbappe into staying at Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman has clarified.

In an interview with L'Equipe, the 22-year-old opened up about his future plans and said:

"I was not changing my mind [on his desire to leave PSG] because of Lionel Messi's arrival… I don’t make decisions on sudden impulses. I had made my decisions and I had thought long and hard about it."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé #PSG Kylian Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I was NOT changing my mind [on his desire to leave PSG] because of Leo Messi arrival… it’s a privilege, he’s great but I don’t make decisions on sudden impulses. I had made my decisions and I had thought long and hard about it”. 🔴 @GFFN Kylian Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I was NOT changing my mind [on his desire to leave PSG] because of Leo Messi arrival… it’s a privilege, he’s great but I don’t make decisions on sudden impulses. I had made my decisions and I had thought long and hard about it”. 🔴 @GFFN #Mbappé #PSG

Even though he won't alter his future plans because of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe couldn't hide his excitement at playing with the Argentine. He remarked:

"I am savoring every moment alongside him. You can’t forget that it remains a privilege. He’s someone who loves football. He speaks with everyone, he’s trying to integrate in his own way, even if he is a bit shy. But he’s not shy on the pitch [laughs]."

SPORTbible @sportbible 😍 Lionel Messi had just scored his first goal for PSG, but you could tell he immediately wanted to give all the credit to Kylian Mbappe 🙏 He was swamped by players but kept pointing at Mbappe and making sure he knew how much the goal was down to him sportbible.com/football/lione… 😍 Lionel Messi had just scored his first goal for PSG, but you could tell he immediately wanted to give all the credit to Kylian Mbappe 🙏 He was swamped by players but kept pointing at Mbappe and making sure he knew how much the goal was down to himsportbible.com/football/lione…

When asked about his new role now that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the team, Kylian Mbappe replied:

"Of course. When you have Messi in your team, you know that he has to do a bit less in order to have some fuel left in the tank to be more clear-headed to score. So if you have to go back, that’s what you do. It’s not an issue, there’s an established hierarchy. I’m happy to run when Messi’s walking, it’s not an issue! Come on, it’s Messi [smiles]!"

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe developing decent chemistry

Kylian Mbappe provided the assist for Lionel Messi's first PSG goal last week

There have been numerous rumors of possible unrest between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shortly after the Argentine joined PSG this summer. However, the duo has managed to shut down critics with improved teamwork in recent games.

Also Read

It should be remembered that both superstars combined perfectly during their Champions League clash with Manchester City last week. Kylian Mbappe provided the assist for Lionel Messi to score his first goal for PSG.

Having opened his account with the club, Messi will be looking to add more goals to his name in the coming weeks. Mbappe, on the other hand, has been the most prolific attacker at the Parc des Princes so far this season, with four goals to his name.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh