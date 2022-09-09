"I don't make any fuss" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier opens up on alleged rocky relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has commented on the rumors of a rift between his superstar attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The tactician insists that the relationship between the two players is good despite what has been reported in the media in recent weeks.

It all began with speculation suggesting that Kylian Mbappe asked PSG to offload Neymar this summer shortly after signing his new contract. The rumors were further fueled when the duo clashed over penalty kick duties during a Ligue 1 match against Montpellier last month.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.



They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.



✍️ Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.✍️ @EsamB2Back 👊 Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had a HUGE dressing room altercation after PSG's game last night.They came head-to-head and almost came to blows after a disagreement over who should be taking penalties and had to be separated by their teammates.✍️ @EsamB2Back https://t.co/Fs0Y0tIlNM

There have also been a couple of instances where the two players didn't pass the ball to each other during matches this season. Christophe Galtier insists there's no problem between the pair, adding that the two have already sat down to resolve their differences.

The PSG manager said at a press conference ahead of this weekend's Ligue 1 clash with Brest:

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good and I don't make any fuss. They are partners in exercises and warm-ups."

The tactician also addressed an episode involving the two during the Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday (September 6). Mbappe chose to shoot from a tight angle instead of passing the ball to Neymar, who was unmarked in the box. Speaking about the incident, Galtier said:

"There was this match situation. I think Kylian spoke about it with Ney. For talking about it with Kylian, there are two stages in the action: the acceleration where there is the possibility of giving the ball away and the second stage where he makes the difference in the box and does not see Ney."

"Two seconds to make a decision and Kylian is focused on the ball to shoot. I'm sure he will make assists to Ney. I haven't felt anything negative since the match compared to this game action."

Daily Post Nigeria @DailyPostNGR Mbappe vs Neymar: Jerome Rothen reveals real problem causing rift between PSG star dailypost.ng/2022/08/21/mba… Mbappe vs Neymar: Jerome Rothen reveals real problem causing rift between PSG star dailypost.ng/2022/08/21/mba…

How Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have fared at PSG so far this season

PSG's superstar attackers - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar appears to be a man on a mission this season, making an explosive start to the campaign. So far, the Brazilian has recorded nine goals and seven assists to his name in eight appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has picked up from where he left off last season. The Frenchman has bagged nine goals for the Parisians in six matches across all fronts in the ongoing campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar