"I had to manage some ego issues" - Ex-PSG boss makes claim while revealing who among Messi, Neymar and Mbappe was easiest to deal with

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has praised Lionel Messi and taken a shot at Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, claiming that he had to manage the egos at the club. He admitted that it was not easy to manage the Ligue 1 club, but he is grateful for the experience.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Galtier said that Messi was the easiest to coach as the Argentine listens and understands what needs to be done on the pitch. He hinted that the other top players in the squad were an issue and said (as quoted by Tribuna):

"It wasn't easy, because I had to manage some ego issues during and after matches, but I enjoyed it. I am grateful to have coached the best players in the world. Messi was the easiest to coach, because he listens and understands the game perfectly."

Ad

Trending

It was not the first time Galtier had spoken about having issues with the big players at PSG. He told O Jogo earlier this year that the club gave him the best players in the world, but that did not bring balance to the team. He said:

"From what I knew, I certainly had the best players in the world, but the best players in the world, together, don't make a team. What stands out today is an impressive team, with the ability to run many kilometers at high intensity."

Ad

"There is this ability to see everyone attacking and defending. Only then can we have a chance of winning the Champions League. There are, at the same time, movements within the game, but also many changes in zone, speed, and percussions in the offensive plan... It's a very modern team."

Galtier won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophée des Champions during his only season at PSG.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe was jealous of Lionel Messi, claimed Neymar

Neymar spoke to the media last season and claimed that Kylian Mbappe was jealous of how he was close to Lionel Messi. The Brazilian believes that it lead to fights between them and said (via TNT Sports):

"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messī acame he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behaviour."

Lionel Messi and Neymar left PSG in 2023, with the Argentine heading to Inter Miami in MLS and the Brazilian sold to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More