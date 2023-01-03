"I had many opportunities" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he snubbed other offers to sign for Al-Nassr 

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently stated that several clubs across the globe were interested in signing him after his Manchester United exit, but he himself chose Saudi-based club Al-Nassr as his next destination.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a staggering €200 million deal with Al-Nassr, becoming the highest-earning football player ever.

Although Al-Nassr is not as well known or successful as the clubs Ronaldo has represented previously in his career, the Portuguese superstar said he is excited to be part of this incredible team.

Interacting with the press after his official presentation at Al-Nassr's home ground in Riyadh, the 37-year-old uncovered the mystery surrounding his shocking move to the Saudi Pro League. He said:

"It's a great opportunity to change the mentality of the new generation. I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the US, but I chose this club to develop football in this part of the world."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward said that he wishes to contribute to the development of football on the Asian continent. He also emphasized the need to develop women's football in the region.

He further added:

''A good chance to grow the sport with my experience. Help women’s sports and change everybody’s perspective."

The Saudi Arabian club warmly welcomed their biggest signing ever and the most significant addition to the Saudi Pro League. Fans have been buzzing since the official announcement of Ronaldo's arrival in Riyadh and have thronged the streets leading up to the home ground to get a glimpse of one of the most prominent players to have ever stepped on a football pitch.

Given all the hype and blitz surrounding Ronaldo's move to Saudi with such a staggering offer at the age of 37, it will be interesting to see how the Portuguese legend starts his campaign at Al-Nassr.

''He does not want special treatment from us'' - Al-Nassr President reveals special Cristiano Ronaldo request during negotiations

Al-Nassr President has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo specifically mentioned that he does not want to be treated as special and requested the club authorities to consider him just another addition to the team during the negotiations with the Saudi-based club.

During Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction, the president of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr revealed:

“During the negotiations, Cristiano Ronaldo was clear he wants to be treated as the rest of our players. He does not want special treatment from us.” the president said.

