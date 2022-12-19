"I may burst into tears" - Piers Morgan not happy with new Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi meme

A new Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi meme has taken over the internet after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A photo of the Portuguese forward previously emerged where he was looking at Fernando Santos. This was after he was benched for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

Fans edited Messi's celebration after Argentina's win against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, which was aimed at Dutch coach Louis van Gaal. They have also put Piers Morgan on the seat adjacent to the Portugal captain.

Morgan has now expressed his displeasure at the incident. He wrote on Twitter:

"Thanks to everyone who sent me this meme. It’s so horribly mean that I may burst into tears and throw all my toys out of the pram. On a positive note, the people mocking me will then be forced to celebrate my vulnerability, emotional fragility & victimhood and I’ll become a hero!"

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Thanks to everyone who sent me this meme. It’s so horribly mean that I may burst into tears and throw all my toys out of the pram. On a positive note, the people mocking me will then be forced to celebrate my vulnerability, emotional fragility & victimhood and I’ll become a hero! Thanks to everyone who sent me this meme. It’s so horribly mean that I may burst into tears and throw all my toys out of the pram. On a positive note, the people mocking me will then be forced to celebrate my vulnerability, emotional fragility & victimhood and I’ll become a hero! https://t.co/9FFbXrB27U

Memes of Morgan and Ronaldo previously took over the internet in recent times. This came after the former Manchester United forward gave an explosive interview with the journalist last month.

Morgan, meanwhile, is a well-known fan of the 37-year-old and has been very vocal throughout the FIFA World Cup as well. He even took a few jibes at the former Real Madrid man's eternal rival on multiple occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo previously gave his verdict on the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many fans on the internet have opined that Messi brought an end to his GOAT debate with Ronaldo with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The Portuguese ace gave an interesting take on the situation last month. He said (via Football.London):

“Even if I win the World Cup that will continue, Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament."

He added:

"I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously, a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream."

