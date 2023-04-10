"I may repeat the same 11" - Carlo Ancelotti drops huge Real Madrid line-up hint ahead of Chelsea clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hinted that Los Blancos might replicate the same starting XI that defeated Barcelona 4-0 against Chelsea. The two sides are set to engage in a monumental UEFA Champions League clash on April 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti's team drubbed Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. However, they lost their next match against Villarreal by a score of 3-2. The Italian manager told the media after the match (via football.london):

"I may repeat the same 11 from the Camp Nou. I made a lot of rotations today because the game against Barcelona demanded a lot from us physically and mentally."

Like Real Madrid, Chelsea will also enter the match on the back of a defeat. They were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers by a score of 1-0 in Frank Lampard's first game in charge as the caretaker manager.

Ancelotti, however, assured that the defeat against Villarreal won't hurt his team's performance against the Blues. He said:

“With regard to the Champions League, this defeat won’t affect our confidence for Wednesday's game, which will be different. I may use the same eleven from the Camp Nou. Today I rotated a lot of players because the match against Barcelona took a lot out of us physically and mentally."

Real Madrid are the defending champions of the competition as they lifted the trophy by defeating Liverpool in Paris last year.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard assessed his team's chances in the UEFA Champions League ahead of the Real Madrid clash

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League showdown against Los Blancos, Lampard was asked whether he could replicate Roberto Di Matteo's feat of leading the team to UEFA Champions League glory as the caretaker manager.

The Chelsea legend, who was a player for the team in the 2011-12 campaign, replied, saying (via Chelsea's official website):

"Probably on the outside, in a romantic sort of way, I can see why people would make the comparison. But I think in football terms, because our games will be against Real Madrid and, if we can progress, Bayern Munich or Man City, there are practical things that are really tough."

"So I certainly don’t want to be getting one step further ahead of ourselves than I should."

Given Chelsea's lack of form in the Premier League (11th in the table) this season, the clash against Real Madrid is a difficult task for Lampard to handle.

