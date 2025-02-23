"I mean this is pathetic" - Alan Shearer slams 3 Manchester United stars for first-half moment in 2-2 draw against Everton

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has slammed three Manchester United stars following the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton. Ruben Amorim's side had to settle for only stalemate against former manager David Moyes' Everton side at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22.

Ad

Everton went 2-0 ahead before half-time while Manchester United failed to register a single shot on target. Amorim's boys showed very little desire to fight for the ball and were second-best to Everton in every department.

Alan Shearer slammed the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Diogo Dalot for their lack of hunger on the pitch. The former Newcastle United striker hit out at the Red Devils' poor pressing, allowing Everton players time on the ball. Shearer told Match of the Day, as quoted by The Mirror:

Ad

Trending

"Watch Man United, watch this, I mean this is pathetic. You've got players who are walking. There's no point in going in ones and twos, look at the space Everton have got to play in. Look at Harrison, look at Garner. Both wanting the ball, both wanting to receive the ball. And if they get it, Dalot is eight yards off. Why aren't you one yard off and if they get it, putting a crunching tackle in? Then the run of Garner at will, at ease."

Ad

The former England international added:

"All of sudden they're into your back three. Same thing again, you go from left to right, take two touches, three touches, pick your head up, pick your pass, go wherever you want because it's so easy for you, because no one's working. To me it's Confused.com. I'm not sure they know what they're doing in there. Look at the effort or lack of it. Everton's second goal is the worst one of the lot."

Ad

The Premier League icon concluded:

"Watch this from Bruno Fernandes, when Doucoure gets the ball. Seriously is that the best you can do? Take a touch, play in behind and Everton get the goal which they really deserve. So the difference between the two teams and for 72 minutes Man United were hopeless. I look at some of the players and they're really struggling."

Ad

Manchester United picked up their game in the second half to salvage one point from the game. Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte found the back of the net for the 20-time English champions as they levelled the game 2-2.

Manchester United eyeing a move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), the Spaniard is wanted as Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his wing-back options.

Ad

Ruben Amorim has had an abysmal start to life at Old Trafford and is reportedly looking to strengthen in several areas. The Red Devils are 15th in the Premier League table having lost 12 of their 26 league games this campaign.

Alejandro Balde has been a key player for Barcelona since making his way to his boyhood club's first team in 2021. He has made 112 appearances for the Blaugrana having contributed with three goals and 13 assists.

Balde has been a key figure under Hansi Flick this season impressing at left-back on almost a weekly basis. He has made 33 appearances this campaign scoring once while setting up six goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback