“I was mentally broken” – Antonio Rudiger opens up on how it felt after the final whistle during Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season  

Rudiger was mentally exhausted after winning the UCL with Chelsea
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 10:18 PM IST
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened up on how emotionally drained he was after the Blues triumphed in the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAZN, the Germany international opened up on his state of mind after the game against Manchester City.

“I was mentally broken. I just sat there with N'Golo Kante... we looked at each other and didn't say anything. At some point N'Golo started to laugh, and when he laughs, tears come to his eyes and everyone automatically laughs their heads off.”

A 42nd-minute strike by Kai Havertz was enough to settle a tense final that saw Chelsea lift their second UEFA Champions League title in Porto.

The victory saw them book a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the UEFA Super Cup. They ended up winning both tournaments.

The current campaign has been less successful, with Thomas Tuchel's side having struggled to match the standards of last season.

However, they have booked their spot in a third successive FA Cup final where they will face Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

Antonio Rudiger to begin a new chapter with Real Madrid after a successful five-year stint with Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger joined the Blues from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and initially struggled to get to grips with the higher standards of the Premier League.

However, over the last two years, the Germany international has become a firm fan favorite with his attitude and passion.

His contract at Stamford Bridge will expire this summer and the 29-year-old elected to run down his deal and depart the club on a free transfer.

So far, Rudiger has made 200 appearances in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit, scoring 12 goals. His time at the club has seen him win five major trophies.

Real Madrid have agreed a four-year deal with the former VFB Stuttgart man. Rudiger will now attempt to write his name into Los Blancos history.

His Chelsea career has undoubtedly been successful and he will be hoping to end his spell in west London by adding another FA Cup medal to his trophy collection.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

