"I would mention Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Todd Boehly's stance on potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Premier League giants Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The Italian, however, clarified that the Blues had not yet followed up with a proposal for the superstar.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for a mere €15 million fee ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and performed admirably. The Portuguese scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across competitions, emerging as the Red Devils' leading goalscorer.

Despite his best efforts, Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League football. Erik ten Hag has been brought in to improve the club’s fortunes next season, but United are yet to add world-class stars to their ranks this summer.

Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.

Ronaldo is seemingly disappointed with the state of the club and reportedly wants to leave this summer. His agent Jorge Mendes is looking for clubs and recently met with Boehly. He offered the new Chelsea owner the 37-year-old’s services.

When asked which club could sign Ronaldo this summer, Romano told GiveMeSport:

“At the moment, I would mention Chelsea because it’s true Jorge Mendes had contact with Todd Boehly and we know Todd is taking care directly of all the transfers for Chelsea, so they’ve been offered this possibility to discuss about Cristiano.”

“But Chelsea have not followed up with a proposal or something like this for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea might prioritize other signings over Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Tuchel’s team have already parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, meaning they are in dire need of reinforcements at the back. Without bringing in two capable centre-backs, the Blues cannot afford to go after the wantaway Manchester United star.

As per Romano (via Planet Football), the west London outfit are interested in signing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde are also reportedly on the Stamford Bridge outfit's radar.

Having Ronaldo at their disposal could go a long way in improving Tuchel’s side’s goal output next season. However, the move seems unlikely, as United could block him from joining a top-four rival. Moreover, the Blues could themselves choose to allocate their funds elsewhere.

