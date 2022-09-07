"I had a Messi shirt" - Bayern Munich star admits he was a huge fan of Lionel Messi and Barcelona while growing up

Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala has revealed that he was a huge admirer of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi whilst growing up.

Musiala has been touted for great things at Bayern Munich. The German attacker came through their youth ranks and has already established himself as a vital first-team player. The 19-year-old forward has also earned 15 caps for the German national team.

However, the Bavarian giants were not Musiala's preferred side during his early years. The forward has stated that Barcelona were his favorite team and that he had a Lionel Messi shirt as well.

Speaking in an interview with German outlet BILD (via Barca Universal), Musiala said the following:

“FC Barcelona were my go-to team, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets – that fascinated me. I could always watch their games again and again."

Musiala has had an excellent start to the 2022-23 season. The young attacker has already contributed five goals and two assists from just six appearances across all competitions.

He will be playing against Barcelona again in the coming months. Both Bayern Munich and the Catalan giants have once again been drawn alongside each other in their UEFA Champions League group.

The first tie in the group will be contested on September 13 at the Allianz Arena. The reverse fixture will be played at the Nou Camp on October 26.

Musiala is looking forward to playing in front of a packed Nou Camp stadium later this year. He said:

"The last time the stadium wasn’t full. This time it’s going to be different. It will be fantastic."

It is worth mentioning that Musiala did score against the La Liga giants in a 3-0 victory for Bayern Munich last season.

Lionel Messi himself had a great record against Bayern Munich whilst representing Barcelona

Lionel Messi had a great record against the Bundesliga giants when he played for Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has played against Bayern Munich on six different occasions in the UEFA Champions League. Messi has gone on to score four goals and provide two assists against the German outfit.

However, Messi was part of the Catalan side which suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern back in 2020.

The Argentine is yet to play against Bayern for his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee