“I might give Stevie a call” – Jordan Henderson admits he is hopeful Gerrard can do Liverpool big favor against Manchester City

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has jokingly admitted he might give club legend Steven Gerrard a call to do his side a favor against Manchester City.

Henderson's Reds head into the final day of the season (May 22) trailing City by just a point in the Premier League title race.

It means Liverpool need Manchester City to suffer a hiccup against Aston Villa in order to bring the title to Anfield.

Steven Gerrard will be in charge of the Villa side that takes on City at Villa Park and the former Liverpool captain will do his former side a huge favor with a win.

Henderson certainly hopes so, as he spoke after his side's impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on May 17.

He spoke to reporters talking about not wanting fatigue to come into effect alongside trying to concentrate on what his side can only do (via Anfield Watch):

"I think the cup final at the weekend gave us a bit of a boost. Some of the lads have had knocks and bruises but we've used the whole squad to get fresh legs on the pitch. Hopefully the lads rest up for Sunday."

"It's hard to focus on the game when you can hear what is going on, but we need to focus on our own game."

Henderson then jokingly said that he was going to have a word with Villa boss Gerrard ahead of the huge final day of the season, as stated by the same source:

"I might give Stevie a call this week, hopefully he can do us a favour!"

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jordan Henderson hopes Aston Villa can do Liverpool a favour in their quest for Premier League glory 'I might give Stevie a call!' 🤣🤣Jordan Henderson hopes Aston Villa can do Liverpool a favour in their quest for Premier League glory 'I might give Stevie a call!' 🤣🤣Jordan Henderson hopes Aston Villa can do Liverpool a favour in their quest for Premier League glory 🏆 https://t.co/036sUcn86h

Even an Aston Villa draw with City may not be enough as there is a six-goal deficit for the Reds to overturn.

But all eyes will be on what promises to be an intriguing closing day for a pulsating Premier League title race.

Can Aston Villa shock Manchester City and hand Liverpool the title?

Aston Villa have had a topsy-turvy season that coincided with the sacking of Dean Smith in November and the appointment of Steven Gerrard soon after.

Despite a promising start to life at Villa Park, Gerrard's side came off the boil and it hasn't been the most impressive of seasons for the former England captain.

However, the Villains have been a nuisance for a number of top sides throughout the season, including Manchester City.

Aston Villa were problematic for Pep Guardiola's side in the reverse fixture and could have earned a draw having rained down on City's goal in the second-half.

Manchester City would eventually win 2-1 but it is encouraging for Liverpool heading into a huge final day.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool.



It’s all coming down to the FINAL matchday! Only 1 point separates the two sides now.



Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton. FT: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool.It’s all coming down to the FINAL matchday! Only 1 point separates the two sides now.Manchester City vs Aston Villa.Liverpool vs Wolverhampton. https://t.co/28I23gnEsp

The Reds have their own work to do though in tackling a tricky Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit