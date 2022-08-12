“I might skip watching football”, “This actually has to be a joke” – Manchester United fans feel let down after being linked with move to sign ‘toxic’ player

Manchester United fans were disappointed with reports linking Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi to the club this summer.

According to TyC Sports (via Fan Nation), the Red Devils, along with Turkish giants Galatasaray, have Icardi on their transfer radar.

It comes as no surprise that Manchester United are looking to sign a new forward before the end of the summer transfer window. However, they have failed to secure the services of any attacker this summer.

Earlier this week, the club were linked with a move for former Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic. However, United dropped their interest in the Austrian forward. According to Goal, the backlash from fans was one of the reasons why the Red Devils pulled back their interest in signing Arnautovic.

Manchester United fans have once again sounded their disapproval on Twitter, this time at the club's reported interest in signing Icardi. They believe that the Argentine forward is yet another "toxic" player the club should avoid at all costs.

It is also worth mentioning that United have been strongly linked with a move for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who also has a negative reputation.

Manchester United fans have therefore voiced their opinion on Icardi. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

soumyajit @gab_loo ronaldo's sister, rabiot's mum, and icardi's wife all together at OT



ronaldo's sister, rabiot's mum, and icardi's wife all together at OThttps://t.co/1eAr3XmJrf

Red Marrow @MedullaryRed Manchester United adding Rabiot and Icardi to their already volatile squad

Manchester United adding Rabiot and Icardi to their already volatile squadhttps://t.co/kjssHdWjhr

Pulkit 🔰 @Oletrain Icardi when he sees Wanda Nara talking to Ronaldo after a game : Icardi when he sees Wanda Nara talking to Ronaldo after a game : https://t.co/XOTt176PVX

Xpci @not_xpci @mufcMPB

In 2016 maybe at most @TyCSports Thats an amazing signingIn 2016 maybe at most @mufcMPB @TyCSports Thats an amazing signing In 2016 maybe at most

Mauro Icardi is expected to leave PSG this summer as confirmed by manager Christophe Galtier. He was quoted as saying the following (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

We will sign a new striker, as we’re looking to find a solution for Mauro Icardi and also Kalimuendo will join Rennes."

The Argentine forward has played 92 games for the Parisians, with 38 goals and 10 assists across all competitions to his name.

Manchester United have started the new season with very few attacking options

Manchester United have started the 2022-23 season with few attacking players at their disposal. This was evident from their opening-day defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

An injury to Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of match sharpness forced new boss Erik ten Hag to play Christian Eriksen as a false nine.

The Red Devils saw Edinson Cavani leave the club on a free transfer earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also expressed his desire to leave due to lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford.

United have Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as their two wide players, with Anthony Elanga being in the them as their backup. However, they still lack a proper centre-forward who can challenge Martial and Ronaldo for a place in the starting XI.

A new forward is necessary regardless of Ronaldo's exit. The Portuguese forward will be turning 38 later this season and cannot be expected to play in all the games this time around.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury