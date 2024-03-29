"I wouldn't mind seeing Ten Hag there next season" - Manchester United legend slams Gareth Southgate rumors by publicly supporting Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has jumped to Erik ten Hag's defense amid speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford. The former Red Devils defender also blasted the rumours linking England boss Gareth Southgate with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

It goes without saying that Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United is far from secure. The Dutchman has come under intense scrutiny due to Manchester United's struggles this season and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he might lose his job in the near future unless there's significant improvement.

Expand Tweet

Many expect co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to get rid of the manager at the end of the term but Bryan Robson wouldn't mind seeing the Dutchman in charge of the team next season. The former Red Devils defender aired his opinion while speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast:

"For me, I’ve got to say that because we’ve changed our manager so many times since Sir Alex [Ferguson], it’s not my decision, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Ten Hag there next season,” he said.

“If you get on with the people who run the club, not particularly the owners, but the people who actually run the club as a manager, it’s really important that you get on with them and work together really well if you’re going to be successful,” he added.

Bryan Robson also commented on the Gareth Southgate links, claiming that it's a tactic from the media to distract him and eventually get him ousted from his role with the national team.

Expand Tweet

“This is exactly what the media do. They want him out of the England job now when it’s coming into the competition instead of supporting him," he said

“And then he’s sort of losing his focus on England by mentioning Manchester United,” he added.

Gareth Southgate's contract with England will be up by December - another factor fueling the speculation about his future.

Manchester United yet to open talks with Gareth Southgate - Reports

Despite the speculation making the rounds over the last couple of weeks, Manchester United haven't made any move to lure Gareth Southgate to Old Trafford. That's according to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert has revealed that the Red Devils are yet to open talks with the Three Lions boss over a potential appointment. He also claimed that Southgate won't speak to any club before the European Championship this summer.

Romano also added that Erik ten Hag's final two months will be pivotal in deciding his future at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if the Dutchman can turn the situation around and buy himself more time at the club.