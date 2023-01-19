“I miss my mates” - Lionel Messi delivers emotional Instagram message as Argentina complete one month as 2022 FIFA World Cup winners

Argentina captain Lionel Messi penned an emotional message on Instagram as today marks one month since La Albiceleste were crowned the world champions. Lionel Scaloni's team lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy with a win via penalties against France in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Messi wrote on Instagram:

"One month of the cutest thing ever and I still can’t believe it. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the Cup we all wanted so much."

He added that being with his teammates, in a team environment, is what he misses:

"Obviously, being champions makes everything nicer, but what a nice month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss. I miss my mates, the day to day with them, the mats, the talks, the workouts, the goofiness we did.."

The man who led his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar continued:

"How nice it was to see my family enjoy every day, an unforgettable experience for all, and how beautiful it was to go to the matches and see the madness of people on the field and in Argentina."

The Argentina captain went on to thank the Almighty for the World Cup triumph:

"Thank God for so much. Like I said, I knew you were going to give it to me. What I couldn't imagine was after having achieved it and I wasn't wrong, because I could never have imagined the madness of the people at the festivities."

Lionel Messi concluded:

"Well, it's been a month now... CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!"

Messi was fantastic during the tournament. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final. Messi also provided three assists and was named the winner of the Golden Ball award as the Player of the Tournament.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently touched down in Qatar

Lionel Messi and his team celebrate with the World Cup trophy

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently touched down in Qatar, exactly one month after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He travelled to Saudi Arabia with his club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) via Doha.

PSG are set to play a friendly against Riyadh XI tomorrow. The Riyadh team will be formed by players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and will be captained by Messi's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo recently joined SPL side Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United on 22 November.

Fans can brace themselves for yet another showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the King Fahid International Stadium tomorrow.

Andrés Yossen 🇦🇷⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 @FinoYossen



Mañana, amistoso frente a Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi está en Doha. El mismo lugar en donde tocó el cielo hace exactamente un mes.Mañana, amistoso frente a Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi está en Doha. El mismo lugar en donde tocó el cielo hace exactamente un mes. 🇦🇷🌟Mañana, amistoso frente a Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/SrGbIL1p0b

Poll : 0 votes