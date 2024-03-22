"I moved heaven and earth" - PL club's ex-sporting director claims to have tried appointing Mikel Arteta before he joined Arsenal  

Former Everton sporting director Marcel Brands has explained the lengths he went to try and bring current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Goodison Park.

Arteta has earned plaudits for transforming the Gunners since arriving at the Emirates in December 2019. The north Londoners faced a fall from grace after Arsene Wenger's departure.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup in his first season in charge of Arsenal. He's since propelled the Premier League giants back into title challengers and one of Europe's big guns.

Arteta has overseen 132 wins in 219 games during his tenure and his brand of football has been praised. But, he could have been in the Goodison Park dugout if Brands got his way.

Brands, who left Everton in December 2021, claims to have tried appointing Arteta while working as the club's sporting director. PSV Eindhoven's CEO delved into his approach, revealing that he visited the Spaniard's house (via Sport Witness):

"I moved heaven and earth to bring Arteta to Everton. He is also a former player of course. I spent the entire evening at his house and I saw him as the ideal man for us. I immediately saw a top trainer."

Arteta was still working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City during Everton's approach. Brands could see that the former Toffees midfielder was on his way to becoming a top coach:

"At the time he was still an assistant to Pep Guardiola and he was busy with other things. But you saw that he was becoming a top trainer."

Everton have endured a difficult period in the club's history. Their past three seasons have been plagued by regular relegation battles, last finishing in the top 10 in 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Arteta spent six years of his playing career on the Blue side of Merseyside. He captained the Toffees, making 209 appearances before joining Arsenal for £10 million in 2011.

Arteta's former Everton boss David Moyes waxed lyrical about the Arsenal manager

David Moyes coached Mikel Arteta at Everton.

Arteta's playing days at Goodison were spent under the management of David Moyes. The Scot signed the silky Spanish playmaker from La Liga side Real Sociedad in July 2005 for £2 million.

However, Moyes and Arteta have put their past connection to one side as both compete against one another from the dugouts. The Arsenal boss has got the better of his former coach on six of their 10 encounters across competitions.

West Ham United's current boss Moyes heaped praise on Arteta and the Gunners in February. He said (via One Football):

"The manager has done a brilliant job with the team. They've got some really top-quality players. They are a top team, they really are."

Arteta's Arsenal embarrassed Moyes' West Ham with a 6-0 win away at the London Stadium (February 11). That has helped the north Londoners lead the Premier League title race as things stand.