"I must admit I wasn’t too sure" - Former Arsenal star claims 'tremendous' Gunners player has 'proven him wrong'

Former Arsenal player Liam Brady has admitted that he was too quick to judge Martin Odegaard when he first joined Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Odgegaard signed for Real Madrid from Norwegian club Stromsgodset in January 2015 for €2.8 million as a highly-rated 16-year-old. But he never really got going in the Spanish capital, being loaned out to Heerenveen, Vitesse, Real Sociedad, and ultimately, Arsenal.

The Gunners signed him on an initial loan deal in January 2021. Six months later, the north London giants signed him permanently from Real Madrid for €35 million — a deal which looks like a bargain in hindsight.

Odegaard took some time getting used to English football, registering two goals and as many assists in 20 games across competitions in his first six months. But since then, he has gradually upped his game and is now the club's captain at the age of 24.

Speaking about the Norway international, Brady told Arsecast (h/t TheBootRoom):

"I must admit I wasn’t too sure about Odegaard when we bought him, but he’s proven me wrong. We all have opinions and it’s nice when they change for the better, I think Odegaard has been tremendous."

Last season was arguably Odegaard's best in Arsenal red. He registered 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league games, taking his team to within five points of winning the Premier League title.

The former Real Madrid man is Arsenal's creator-in-chief in the No. 10 role and has been among the goals on a regular basis too. He has four strikes and an assist in 12 games this term.

Arsenal within touching distance of Premier League summit

Arsenal are currently second in the league with 20 points from eight matches, trailing Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

The two north London teams are the only two unbeaten Premier League clubs this season. But the Gunners will know that staying on top of the table isn't any good if that lead isn't retained at the end of gameweek 38.

Last season, they led the table for 248 days but stumbled towards the tail end of the campaign. Their next assignment is a league game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 21 October.

A win at the Bridge would be a statement result from Mikel Arteta's men, who beat Manchester City at the Emirates before the October international break. The Gunners haven't won the league title since the 2003-04 season.