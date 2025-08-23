“I must be dreaming”, “We’re winning finally” - Manchester City fans delighted as Guardiola drops 31-year-old from line-up for Spurs clash

Manchester City fans on X (formerly Twitter) are delighted to see Pep Guardiola bench Bernardo Silva against Tottenham. They wanted the Portuguese star dropped from the starting XI despite the 4-0 win over Wolverhampton last week.

Ad

Naming his starting XI today, Guardiola made two changes to his side as Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku made way, with Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush coming in. While the decision to start the Egyptian over the Belgian on the wing was not spoken about, the fans were delighted to see the change in the midfield.

Some of the best reactions from the fans:

Md Faisal @mdfaisal041 But but people told me pep will start Bernardo in all game.....where are those people now? 😭😭

Ad

Trending

Adam Bello @Theadambello I must be dreaming 😭😭😭 zero uncs!!!!!

Ad

"The same exact team hahahahha without Benardo we’re winningggg finally pep has come to his realisation that the uncs won’t win us anything." said one jubliant fan.

"Oh my God, Pep actually used a perfect line up with no oldie 😭" added a fan who was delighted with a young XI.

"omg Pep benched Bernardo 🕺🏽🕺🏽" added another.

Ad

"Josep my manager😭😭no more bernadiki" praised a ManCity fan on X.

Guardiola was quizzed ahead of kick-off about his decision on Bernardo, and the manager hinted that he was preparing the side for the future. He heaped praise on the former AS Monaco star and said:

"We have an incredible, incredible captain! Last season, in the toughest moments, the really, really, really toughest [moments], always he was there. And every training session. And me as a manager, and as a person, I don't forget that..."

Ad

"The human beings we have in the #ManCity locker room are exceptional, and that makes the journey, when you wake up, 'Still I want to go to do our job' - that's what it's all about. And after we'll try to win. But the foundations start here..."

Manchester City can go back to the top of the table with a win today. Chelsea moved to the top for the time being after thrashing West Ham United 5-1 on Friday night.

Ad

Pep Guardiola makes bold Manchester City decision

Pep Guardiola has Ederson back in his matchday squad but has decided to stick with new signing James Trafford between the posts. The Manchester City manager was asked in his pre-match press conference about his plans for the starting goalkeeper against Tottenham, and he said:

"We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner. I am happy with [Trafford], the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at. I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to better and improve.”

Ederson has been linked with a move to Galatasaray this summer. Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite having Stefan Ortega as another goalkeeping option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More