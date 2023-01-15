"I am not naive" - Chelsea manager Graham potter says he will 'accept' sack decision ahead of crucial clash against Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has insisted that he will accept the Blues hierarchy's decision if they decide to sack him amidst the team's dismal run of form.

Chelsea have had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign so far as they sit 10th in the Premier League table with 25 points. Replacing Thomas Tuchel with Potter has also not worked out for the London giants.

The Blues have won only eight of their 19 matches in all competitions under Potter thus far. It is also worth noting that the English giants have won only one of their last nine games in the Premier League.

Potter, who signed a five-year deal with the club in September, is thus under immense pressure to turn things around. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy, though, are not even considering sacking him as things stand, according to reports.

The English tactician is also aware that he has not lost the Chelsea board's trust despite the recent run of form. However, he has claimed that he will accept their decision if they choose to pull the plug on him. Potter was quoted as saying in The Mirror:

“There are always questions if you don’t get results. I was under pressure after two defeats before the break, that’s from the media, but in terms of the board, I’ve had full support."

“But I’m not naive and if anyone I work for thinks the problem lies with me, they have every right to say, ‘Thank you very much but it’s not working’, and I accept that."

"But, speaking to them when things have been going badly, they have been very reassuring.”

Chelsea will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they host London rivals Crystal Palace at home in the league today, January 15. It remains to be seen if another defeat will change the club's stance over Potter's future.

Chelsea are busy in the transfer market

Chelsea are seemingly hopeful of solving some of their problems in the transfer market. They have thus been busy in the window this month, having already added four new players to their ranks.

The Blues have signed Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos permanently so far. They have also acquired the services of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

It emerged on Saturday, January 14, that they are trying to hijack Arsenal's move for Ukrainian attacker Mykhailo Mudryk. They now appear to have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk over a €100 million deal for him.

