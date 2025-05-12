"I need to decide with my family what’s best for us" - Wojciech Szczesny opens up on contract extension offer from Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that he has been offered a two-year extension from Barcelona. However, he has yet to sign it. The Polish shot-stopper signed for the Blaugrana in October 2024, returning from retirement to serve as a cover for injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Despite the teething problems at first, he helped Barca to a successful season that has yielded the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup trophies so far. He could also lead them to win the La Liga title by the end of the campaign.
After Barcelona's 4-3 El Clasico win over Real Madrid, Szczesny openly admitted (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
“I have received a two-year contract extension offer from the club. But I need to decide with my family what’s best for us.”
The 34-year-old had decided to retire when he left Juventus, concluding his impressive career. However, Barcelona's desperate need for an experienced goalkeeper resulted in him getting his gloves back on. His performances and leadership have earned him the admiration of coach Hansi Flick, who placed him ahead of Inaki Pena through much of 2025.
Barcelona edge closer to La Liga title with 4-3 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid
Barcelona staged a comeback to beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Lluis Companys on May 11, going seven points clear at the top of La Liga with three games remaining. With an early double from Kylian Mbappe, Madrid took the lead.
However, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha, who scored twice, turned it around before halftime. Mbappe completed a hat-trick in the second half, but Barca held on to secure a crucial win.
Real Madrid made a fine start, with Mbappe scoring from a penalty in the 5th minute. He then scored his second in the 14th minute after completing a counter-attack that Vinicius Junior started.
Barca retaliated quickly. Eric Garcia headed in off a corner in the 19th minute. Lamine Yamal curled it in to make the scores level in the 32nd minute from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Raphinha scored for Barcelona following a Mbappe slip in the midfield (34').
The Brazilian scored another before halftime (45'), and it was 4-2. Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute after he converted Vinicius' pass in the second half. Madrid had put up late pressure through a disallowed goal, but Barca were able to cling on to the lead.
This win is the Blaugrana's fourth successive victory over Real Madrid this season. They can win the La Liga title by beating Espanyol on May 15. However, it could come in earlier if Los Blancos are defeated by Mallorca on May 14.